Boca West Children’s Foundation Holds its $100,000 Golf Challenge

By: Robert S Weinroth

Undaunted by a worldwide pandemic and 29 named storms, the 8th Annual Boca West Children’s Foundation $100,000 Golf Challenge was held under blue skies. The twice postponed event was a tremendous success!

For those who participated and for all those interested, the Foundation chair, Arthur Adler, has announced the results of the event.

While this year, due to the ever present pandemic, the Foundation was only able to run an event for Boca West Country Club members, the tournament still exceeded expectations for FUNdraising!

While over 500 Foundation supporters has signed up, a tropical storm made it impossible to accommodate non-club members. To their credit, most of the individuals who could not be accommodated in the course allowed the Foundation to retain their entry fee.

BWCF Executive Director Pamela J Weinroth and Robert S Weinroth

Each group of golfers represented one of the Foundations vetted charities.

The winner of the “Duck Drop”** was #263 – Michael Turetzky. Turetzky, who won $2,500 subsequently donated his winnings back to the Foundation. The Foundation and the children it serves thank Mike for his generosity.

$100,000 was distributed to the Foundation’s participating charities as part of the “Challenge” as well as the Foundation’s special program which gave back a significant portion of the entry fee.

The total distribution to the nonprofit agencies totaled $177,700. When all of the proceeds are distributed it is anticipate that up to $250,000 will be granted.

“In these uncertain times, children in our area have suffered so much,” said Pamela J Weinroth, Executive Director of Boca West Children’s Foundation. “With the funds raised during this event we were able to step in and provide funding to help our kids and offer support to new programs.”

BWCF Chair Arthur Adler

The Boca West Children’s Foundation thanks all who made this event a success and is already planning for its next gold event in April.

**What is a “duck drop” you ask? A creative way to raise money for over two dozen nonprofit agencies (dedicated to supporting the needs of our community’s most vulnerable children) by the Boca West Children’s Foundation. No ducks were harmed during the “drop.”