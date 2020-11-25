Published On: Wed, Nov 25th, 2020

Boca West Children’s Foundation Holds its $100,000 Golf Challenge

By: Robert S Weinroth

Undaunted by a worldwide pandemic and 29 named storms, the 8th Annual Boca West Children’s Foundation $100,000 Golf Challenge was held under blue skies. The twice postponed event was a tremendous success!

For those who participated and for all those interested, the Foundation chair, Arthur Adler, has announced the results of the event.

While this year, due to the ever present pandemic, the Foundation was only able to run an event for Boca West Country Club members, the tournament still exceeded expectations for FUNdraising!

While over 500 Foundation supporters has signed up, a tropical storm made it impossible to accommodate non-club members. To their credit, most of the individuals who could not be accommodated in the course allowed the Foundation to retain their entry fee.

BWCF Executive Director Pamela J Weinroth and Robert S Weinroth

Each group of golfers represented one of the Foundations vetted charities.

The winner of the “Duck Drop”** was #263 – Michael Turetzky. Turetzky, who won $2,500 subsequently donated his winnings back to the Foundation. The Foundation and the children it serves thank Mike for his generosity.

$100,000 was distributed to the Foundation’s participating charities as part of the “Challenge” as well as the Foundation’s special program which gave back a significant portion of the entry fee.

The total distribution to the nonprofit agencies totaled $177,700. When all of the proceeds are distributed it is anticipate that up to $250,000 will be granted.

“In these uncertain times, children in our area have suffered so much,” said Pamela J Weinroth, Executive Director of Boca West Children’s Foundation. “With the funds raised during this event we were able to step in and provide funding to help our kids and offer support to new programs.”

BWCF Chair Arthur Adler

The Boca West Children’s Foundation thanks all who made this event a success and is already planning for its next gold event in April.

**What is a “duck drop” you ask? A creative way to raise money for over two dozen nonprofit agencies (dedicated to supporting the needs of our community’s most vulnerable children) by the Boca West Children’s Foundation. No ducks 🦆 were harmed during the “drop.”

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

