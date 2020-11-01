Boca Raton Resort Offers New Edu-cation Spaces for Children

The Boca Raton Resort & Club debuted their Oceanside Edu-cation program on Oct. 5. This program aids socially distanced learning for young children during family vacation times in the form of “zones”.

The newly unveiled zones include, the Tutor Zone, the Heads Down Zone, the Lounge Zone, the Invisible Zone, and the Rocker Zone. The Oceanside Edu-cation package comes equipped with a creative spin on classic school lunches, with an offer for parents to stock their room with snacks prior to their arrival.

“With the launch of Oceanside Edu-cation, our goal is to provide a learning experience that’s enjoyable for kids and as easy as possible for parents so they can relax knowing their children are safe and productive in an enriching environment,” noted Christophe Baraton, General Manager of Boca Beach Club.

Example of an Oceanside Edu-Cation Suite

The Tutor Zone is an area “created for collaboration” with access to power outlets for computers and table heights accessible to children and parents alike. The Heads Down Zone is “an area dedicated to productivity” including Bluetooth speaker, power outlets and whiteboards. The Lounge Zone is a relaxation room that includes a television that can be used as a monitor for gaming and a couch. The Invisible Zone is dedicated to yoga, stretching, and breathing breaks The Rocker Zone is a space equipped with a rocking chair for more winding down time.

Extracurricular activities are also included in this package with oceanside breaks, athletic/movement activities, and nature excursions/field trips as options.

Notably, Boca Resort works in collaboration with Lysol and Dettol to uphold rigorous cleaning standards due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information about the cleaning procedures and the Hilton CleanStay program can be found here.

“With this new normal, children and families are spending most of their days indoors, something we are not used to doing,” Baraton’s team said. “The Oceanside Edu-cation program offers families the best of both worlds. A vacation at the Boca Resort while continuing their education, and the opportunity to enjoy enriching extracurriculars that they’re usually unable to participate in during a regular school year.”

The Oceanside Edu-cation Suite is offered as an optional add-on to at least a two-night stay at the Boca Beach Club with other activities available for additional purchase with the Edu-cation Concierge.

“We created the Oceanside Edu-cation program to allow families to enjoy a vacation without sacrificing their children’s distance learning plans,” concluded Baraton’s team. “Parents can relax knowing their children are learning in a safe and enriching environment.”