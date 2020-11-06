Boca Lago gets $11M revamp; expands golf to non-club residents

“Before COVID-19, the golf and club industries were experiencing declines, with some forced to close for redevelopment because equity club initiation fees were so prohibitive and there was little or no control over pricey member assessments for facility renovations,” said BLG&CC Managing Director of Membership & Golf Operations John Stampfl. “Our new ownership was driven to reverse that trend to better serve the needs, desires and economic realities of today’s individuals, couples, families and businesses who thought club membership may be something totally ‘out of their reach.’” “Fully transitioning to a non-equity model last year and the COVID situation this year only validated the strength of that vision and mission,” he noted. Stampfl also reported that club members say they feel safer in a private club setting, more so than open-to-the-public restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. They prefer socializing with those they know who strictly adhere to CDC, state and county guidelines. Set amid 225 acres of vibrant greens, including 50 acres of shimmering lakes, 21 lush natural Florida preserve habitats, and playful wildlife in the heart of Boca Raton, BLG&CC features: A monthly calendar of members-only dining, activities, events, socials, tournaments and networking opportunities. A 58,800-square-foot clubhouse which recently underwent a $3 million redesign, with $2 million more in amenity upgrades in progress. Various indoor and outdoor entertainment venues. An extensive outdoor deck. Resort-style swimming pool and jacuzzi. State-of-the-art fitness center with personal trainers, various exercise and meditation classes. One of the largest tennis facilities in Palm Beach County.