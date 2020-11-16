Boca Center Holiday Events to Benefit Spirit of Giving

Magical “Fireside” Winter Wonderland Photo booth, Virtual Santa Meet & Greets, Snow Globe Workshop, and Toy Drive takes place throughout the month of December

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Center, the city’s premier gathering place to shop, dine and relax, has partnered with the Spirit of Giving Network to safely spread holiday joy this season through a series of winter-themed activities for kids and adults alike. #MerryatBocaCenter events include virtual Santa meet and greets, a winter wonderland photo booth, snow globe workshops, holiday happy hours, live music, toy drives and more. Boca Center is located at 5150 Town Center Circle, north of Palmetto Park Road on Military Trail.

Beginning December 4 through January 4, Boca Center’s will have a winter wonderland photo booth set-up next door to En Vogue Boutique, outside of the former Brio space. The photo booth will include a seated setup with a faux fireplace and a dreamy backdrop of white birch trees, suspended silver balls and snowflakes. The birch trees will also have Spirit of Giving virtual gift tags that guests can take to spread some joy to kids in need. Those who post their photo booth pictures on social media with the hashtag #MerryAtBocaCenter will be automatically entered to win a gift basket valued at over $250.

The #MerryatBocaCenter schedule of events also includes:

• Virtual Santa Green Screen Photo Op on December 5 – attendees will receive customized printed and digital photos with a variety of holiday backgrounds. In addition, kids can visit safely with Santa during a Live Virtual Santa Meet and Greet from Santa’s workshop. Both events are Saturday, December 5, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m, Time slots must be reserved in advance on Eventbrite at Virtual Santa Experience. Tickets are $20 per person with 100% of proceeds benefiting the Spirit of Giving Network.

• Snow Globe workshop on December 12 – Participants will learn how to create their very own snow globe, with the help of two of Santa’s elves from artNEST. The event is Saturday, December 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations must be made in advance on Eventbrite at Snow Globe workshop. Tickets are $10 with 100% of proceeds benefiting Spirit of Giving Network.

• Holiday Music Fridays – Each Friday between December 4 and January 4 (including Christmas Day) from 5pm-7pm Boca Center will host Holiday Music Fridays where a live musician will walk throughout the courtyard playing holiday music for those enjoying dinner or happy hour at Boca Center’ restaurants. During that time, Spirit of Giving Network will also have toy drive boxes available. Everyone who brings an unwrapped gift will receive a complimentary cocktail or dining special at one of the participating Boca Center restaurants.

“While the holidays might look a little different this year, we are committed to keeping this season festive for the community, while supporting such a worthy, local cause,” said Giana Pacinelli, Crocker Partners Marketing Director.

Stay in-the-know on all Boca Center holiday happenings by visiting BocaCenter.com/events.

ABOUT CROCKER PARTNERS

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, Crocker Partners has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, Crocker Partners has acquired and managed over 154 properties, totaling 45.9 million square feet and representing $5.4 billion invested. They are currently Florida’s largest office landlord and rank 39th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, they have regional offices in Miami, Jacksonville, and Atlanta. To learn more about the company, visit CrockerPartners.com.

ABOUT SPIRIT OF GIVING NETWORK

The Spirit of Giving Network is a collaborative, nonprofit organization with a focus on children and families in Palm Beach County. It is a forum where nonprofits and community supporters share information, resources and best practices. Currently, there are more than 65 nonprofit member organizations meeting on a monthly basis. The group’s objective is to streamline the delivery of services to the community by working collaboratively to solve issues and improve operations through internal and external partnerships. For more information, please visit spiritofgivingnetwork.org.