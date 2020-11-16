Boca Beat 11/13
- Peter Mayer’s bike wasn’t the only thing that got him through a 200-mile ride from Boca Raton to Key West in under 24 hours. The 23-year-old Boca resident used determination and passion to make what began as a joke among friends, into a meaningful challenge.
- Yvette Drucker, a community volunteer who has served on such panels as the Histori- cal Society and Junior League of Boca Raton, got three votes and was voted the temporary Council Member. Drucker, who had already announced plans to run for Rodgers’ seat in the March 2021 municipal election, will begin her temporary term the night of Nov. 10 – when the council meets again in full session. She may be sworn in earlier, or at the start of that session.
- Bowlero, the nation’s largest Bowling opera- tor, has agreed to a long-term lease for 62,000 square feet in Boca Raton, Florida. According to Register and Cashion, this is the largest retail deal completed in Palm Beach County so far this year. Bowlero is targeting a 2021 open- ing for the new facility.
- Martine Pierre-Paul has just joined Boca Helping Hands Board of Directors. She is a Vice-president, Market Manager for Valley Bank and is the Founder and CEO of The Academy of Modern Etiquette and Leader- ship, LLC, a modern consultancy coaching children, young adults and professionals on social graces, dining and business protocol.
- Florida Atlantic University followed along with other schools in the state and canceled spring break in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic noted an article by WPTV.
- The student-directed “Four Families in Ma- fraq” documentary, which follows the stories of four Syrian refugee families living in Jordan, has been nominated for a Suncoast Regional Emmy Award.
- MSD Partners and Northview Hotel Group, owners of the Boca Raton Resort & Club, have announced plans to donate the 130-acre Boca Country Club to the City of Boca Raton. As a result of this donation, the Boca Country Club, which includes an 18-hole championship golf course, tennis courts, a clubhouse andpool, is proposed to become a publicly owned and operated facility in October 2021.
- The Florida Department of Health Inves- tigation has been sending the Delray Beach warning letters about the city’s water utilities program, causing Palm Beach County to have to investigate the matter. According to WPTV, Inspector General John Carey said that he has received several complaints about water issues in Delray Beach from multiple different city residents. Carey also said that he would like to resolve this water issue by the end of this year as it is a priority to him.
- Florida Atlantic University moved up in the U.S. News & World Report list of “Top Public Schools,” to No. 136 in this year’s ranking of the nation’s best universities. FAU ranked No. 140 in 2020. “Recognition in the U.S. News & World Report annual list of top universities is an honor and proves that the hard work of the entire FAU community is paying off,” said FAU President John Kelly. “Using our strategic plan as a guide, we continue to build on our successes and focus on key areas of improve- ment.”
- Palm Beach State College has received a $3 million federal grant to improve retention and completion rates of Hispanic and low-income students. The Title V grant, awarded under the U.S. Department of Education’s Developing Hispanic- Serving Institutions Program, will provide $600,000 a year over five years for the College’s Pathways to Success initiative.
- A total of 34 Florida Atlantic University High School students have been named semi- finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholar- ship Competition. These high school seniors will now have the opportunity to compete for 7,600 National Merit scholarships worth more than $30 million. FAU High is No. 1 out of all public and charter schools in the state for national merit semifinalists.
