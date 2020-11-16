Best Online Casinos Available to Boca Raton’s Residents

Boca Raton and Palm Beach County residents are not short on options for a spot of gambling in 2020. There are at least a dozen casinos and poker rooms within 30 miles of the city. For instance, the Seminole Coconut Creek Casino is just a 15-minute drive away from Boca Raton.

But COVID-19 has changed everything – with lockdowns, quarantines, and social distancing measures, going out to play casino games is no longer fun. And more importantly, it may not be very safe either, especially if you are a senior citizen or someone with a health condition such as diabetes or asthma.

Thanks to the virus, online gambling looks more attractive than ever before. Even for Floridians who have easy access to offline gambling venues. Finding a reliable online casino is quite easy – you can choose from any online casino that allows US players.

Here are three examples of the best online casinos available to Boca Raton residents in 2020:

Raging Bull Casino

Don’t let the name deceive you – this site does not have any relation to Jake La Motta! It is just a fine online casino with a bull as the mascot. Highly rated by US players for its exclusive bonuses and VIP perks, this casino is powered by Real Time Gaming (RTG).

The offshore casino is located a thousand miles across the Caribbean Sea from Florida, in the online gambling hotspot of Curacao. Raging Bull is a reputed and safe site that has been around since at least 2014.

Of the 250 high-quality games available at the casino, the vast majority are exciting online slots. For casino purists, the site also has poker, blackjack, and roulette games, not to mention huge progressive jackpots.

The casino regularly gives out free no deposit bonuses to new players. Another highlight is the signup bonus, which has an unlimited offer that more than quadruples your initial deposit at the casino! Thanks to excellent RTG software optimization, you can even play Raging Bull casino on your mobile device.

Las Atlantis Casino

This online casino has a very futuristic design, dominated by neon blue and pink shades. The landing page cityscape is strongly reminiscent of the Miami skyline in some ways. Anyways, the floating city on the ocean theme is unique indeed.

Looks aside, the casino is similar to many other US-friendly online casinos, especially on the software front. RTG is one of the few major software providers for online casinos that accept US players. Las Atlantis also has games from one other vendor – Visionary Gaming.

Apart from the usual selection of video slots, jackpots, and table games, the casino also offers the excitement of video poker, bingo, keno, and other specialty games. As a new player, you get a chance to claim up to $14,000 as part of a lucrative 280% slots bonus here.

Convenient payment options and fast payouts mark Las Atlantis as a user-friendly online casino. Apart from credit cards and e-wallets, you have the choice of prepaid vouchers and bitcoins as your payment methods. The support is also top-notch, available across multiple channels 24×7, 365 days a year.

Bovegas Casino

As hinted by its name, Bovegas Casino is inspired by Sin City – Las Vegas. The iconic Strip welcomes you on the opening page of this casino website, complete with a magical starry night and casino resort light shows.

Styling itself as “Win City,” the casino offers secure and reliable gaming with its catalog of RTG games and slots. With slots like Pig Winner, Cash Bandits 3, and Vegas Lux, you are guaranteed a fun time and a chance to win big cash prizes.

One massive advantage enjoyed by Bovegas over other US-friendly casinos is the presence of live dealer games. These are games hosted by a human dealer in a studio, with real card decks/roulette tables, streamed live to your screen via the internet.

If you want a gaming experience reminiscent of a visit to an actual land-casino, a live dealer game room should be your first port of call at Bovegas. Staring out at the casino is guaranteed to be fun, thanks to the $5500 welcome bonus offered by the site!

Is online gambling legal and safe in Boca Raton/Florida?

The state of Florida has an ambivalent attitude towards the gambling industry. Offline casinos, gaming rooms, slot machines, and lotteries are all legal in the state. Organized sports betting is banned, though efforts are underway in Tallahassee to try and legalize it.

But online gambling is a whole different ball game – it is illegal for anyone to host or provide online gambling services to Floridians. If you try to operate such a site within state borders, you will be targeted by law enforcement and prosecuted.

This rule does not apply to players though. If you open an online casino website and place real cash bets as a Boca Raton resident, you will not be penalized. There are no laws that explicitly forbid Floridians from joining online casinos.

This is why a large number of offshore casinos based in the gambling haven of Curacao accept players from the United States. Armed with a reputed Curacao gambling license, most of these sites are legit and can be trusted.

And if you are, by any chance, not convinced about the provenance of any particular online casino, you can do a quick Google search to see if it is safe. For best results, we recommend that you only join reputed and licensed online casinos, preferably after doing thorough background checks online.