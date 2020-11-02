Avoid Delays of Your Postal Mail by Using the Right Miami Zip Code

Are you sending a parcel to Miami? Is this the first time you send postal mail to the United States? Whether this is the first time you send postal mail to America or not, there is something you should always remember. Remember to write the zip code together with the destination address. It is indeed quite important.

For example, if you want to send a parcel to Miami, you must include the right Miami zip code. If you fail to do so, your parcel will take longer to reach its destination. Why so? Because your parcel could spend several extra days traveling back and forth between different post offices. Or even worse, your parcel could be sent back to you. And then you have to resend it, this time including the aforementioned code. It would be a waste of time and money, right?

But first of all, what is a zip code? And, what is it used for? This code is a number that is used to uniquely identify a geographic zone within the United States. This number can have any of the two following formats:

5-digit format. This is the format in which zip codes were originally assigned in 1963. It is quite simple. A 5-digit number that identifies a town or a neighborhood in a city;

ZIP+4 format. This format was introduced in 1983. It consists of a 5-digit number, a hyphen, and four additional digits. This is used to identify a subdivision of the area identified by the 5-digit code. This format is for very specific zones within a rather large postal area.

The USPS uses these codes to speed up the sorting of postal mail. Each parcel or letter has a label with the corresponding code of the destination. Hence, employers just have to scan a barcode to know how to route each parcel. They do not have to waste time reading addresses.

How Delays Occur

So, now it is easier to understand what happens if you omit the zip code in your parcel. Employers very rarely will use their scarce time to look for the code of your parcel’s destination. Thus, they will not forward it anywhere. They simply will send it back to the sender’s address. Then, you will have to go again to the post office and resend your parcel. That will cause a delay. The same will happen if you use a code that does not exist.

Likewise, if you write a code that exists but does not correspond to the destination, things get complicated. Your parcel will be forwarded to the post office in the area with the code you used. They will notice that you used the wrong code. As in the previous case, it is unlikely that post personnel will look for the right code themselves. The safest thing to do is to send your parcel back to the post office it came from. Then, the parcel will be sent back to you.