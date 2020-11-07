Published On: Sat, Nov 7th, 2020

All SWA Disposal Facilities to Close and No Waste Collection Service in City of Boca Raton and Unincorporated PBC on Monday, Nov. 9th

Palm Beach County is under a Tropical Storm Watch of Tropical Storm Eta, due to high winds and with heavy rains predicted to cause localized flooding. As a result, all Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County facilities and operations will be CLOSED Monday, Nov. 9th. 

SWA Board Chair Robert S Weinroth announced there will be no garbage, recyclables, yard waste or bulk waste collection in unincorporated Palm Beach County, and no onsite drop-offs will be accepted until after the storm passes and it is safe to reopen facilities. 

Boca Raton’s City Manager, Leif Ahnell announced the City of Boca Raton will suspend its Mondays’s collections. Monday collections will be rescheduled to Tuesday and Tuesday collections will be rescheduled to Wednesday.

The SWA Greenway Trail System has closed at Noon on Saturday until further notice. 

Those who live in other cities should contact their municipality for information on the status of collection service in their community.

list of city contacts is available on the SWA website. 

It is anticipated that all SWA facilities and operations will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 10th and waste collection in unincorporated Palm Beach County will resume as usual. This will depend on a post-storm evaluation of all SWA facilities for damage and accessibility, and is subject to change. The SWA will provide updates as necessary. 

If curbside waste or yard waste is not picked up by the end of business today, (Saturday, Nov 7th), residents should remove the material from the curb and secure it until after the storm passes. 

To keep up-to-date on Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County openings and actions, please visit the SWA’s: 

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It
if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk/xfbml.customerchat.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.12&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));