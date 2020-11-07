All SWA Disposal Facilities to Close and No Waste Collection Service in City of Boca Raton and Unincorporated PBC on Monday, Nov. 9th

Palm Beach County is under a Tropical Storm Watch of Tropical Storm Eta, due to high winds and with heavy rains predicted to cause localized flooding. As a result, all Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County facilities and operations will be CLOSED Monday, Nov. 9th.

SWA Board Chair Robert S Weinroth announced there will be no garbage, recyclables, yard waste or bulk waste collection in unincorporated Palm Beach County, and no onsite drop-offs will be accepted until after the storm passes and it is safe to reopen facilities.

Boca Raton’s City Manager, Leif Ahnell announced the City of Boca Raton will suspend its Mondays’s collections. Monday collections will be rescheduled to Tuesday and Tuesday collections will be rescheduled to Wednesday.

The SWA Greenway Trail System has closed at Noon on Saturday until further notice.

Those who live in other cities should contact their municipality for information on the status of collection service in their community.

A list of city contacts is available on the SWA website.

It is anticipated that all SWA facilities and operations will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 10th and waste collection in unincorporated Palm Beach County will resume as usual. This will depend on a post-storm evaluation of all SWA facilities for damage and accessibility, and is subject to change. The SWA will provide updates as necessary.

If curbside waste or yard waste is not picked up by the end of business today, (Saturday, Nov 7th), residents should remove the material from the curb and secure it until after the storm passes.

To keep up-to-date on Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County openings and actions, please visit the SWA’s: