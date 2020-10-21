Published On: Wed, Oct 21st, 2020

Youth Services and United Way of Palm Beach County Provide CARES Act Grant Funding to Nonprofits

The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners is providing grant funding through its Youth Services Department to the United Way of Palm Beach County for nonprofit agencies throughout Palm Beach County.

Monies are made available through the county’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to meet the needs of qualifying 501 (c)(3) or 501(c)(19) nonprofit agencies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant-funding program will prioritize health and human services or veterans’ services organizations in Palm Beach County with a focus on at least one of the following areas:

  • Unemployed individuals needing job skills training, assistance with job search and employment applications
  • Low-income individuals, youth and/or families
  • Individuals with a disability
  • Homeless
  • Individuals with a mental/behavioral health issue
  • Providing critical services in an underserved area
  • Veterans

Other 501(c)3 agencies may be considered for funding if funding is available.

Applications will be accepted through November 30 at 11:59PM.

For more information or to apply, please visit unitedwaypbc.org/get-informed/pbc-cares-nonprofits-grant/.

About the Author

