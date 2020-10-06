Use your character in all you attempt!

‘YOU CAN BORROW BRAINS BUT YOU CAN’T BORROW CHARACTER. WOW!’

— Dr. Synesio Lyra, Jr. is multitalented influencer: vlogger, microblogger, writer, newspaper columnist, professor, and minister. His web platform offers a consistent message of wisdom, hope, and comfort. His YouTube channel has more than 135 videos and his vlogs have received more than 50000 views on YouTube and Facebook. His Facebook page has microblogs, thousands of posts, and more 150.000 likes!