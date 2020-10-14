Upcoming Events: Parties That Florida Casinos Host This October

As any gambler probably knows, casinos across the country have opened their doors to visitors in recent weeks. After months of lockdown, everyone can finally enjoy a poker or slots night in a land-based casino. Sure, if you are uncomfortable being in indoor public places unless necessary, you can still enjoy online casinos – just go to SlotsUp and choose whatever you like. But it is still nice to have options, isn’t it?

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said about casino parties. While Florida casinos are doing everything they can to attract more visitors, who are still somewhat wary of safety issues, there are not many events to choose from (largely because of the restrictions that are still in place). Nonetheless, even if low-key, few, and far between, casino-based parties are available to Floridians. Here are some of those that deserve your attention.

For Good Old Gambling Fun…

If your idea of a casino party is gambling without any distractions, check out Hialeah Park Racing & Casino’s calendar. Hialeah Park’s location is perfect for Miami residents. It doesn’t offer much beyond basic gambling-related attraction, but that is what we go to casinos for, right? Some of the things Hialeah Park has to offer are:

Spin to Win on Wednesdays (October 14, 21, and 28)

If you are an invited guest (to become one, just sign up for promotions on Hialeah Park Racing & Casino’s website), you get to spin the wheel and win free play.

Guest Appreciation Day on Thursdays (October 15, 22, and 29)

Depending on the type of guest card you have (pink, silver, or black), you get $5 to $20 free play.

Bonus Free Play Day on Fridays (October 16, 23, and 30)

Halloween Hot Seat on October 31

Spending Halloween at a casino may be somewhat unconventional, but why not? Hialeah Park offers Trick or Treat Hot Seat, which means you get to try your luck with $100 Free Play every 10 minutes.

For Music Lovers…

“Through the Decades of Soul” – October 17, The Casino @ Dania Beach

What can be better than a relaxed Saturday night with a cocktail and some soul music? The Casino @ Dania Beach promises funk and r&b tribute, with the local VTB band as the headliners of the night. Visitors are welcomed from 7 p.m., but the show will not begin until 8 p.m., so you will have enough time to complete your entire to-do list for the day before you go. “Through the Decades of Soul” will take place at Stage 954, and tickets are very affordable – $7-$30. Keep in mind, though, that unless you want to pay for two to four tickets just for yourself, you will need to have company. The best way is to take three friends with you (and all of them must be at least 21 to enter).

For Something Different…

“Exclusive Cigar Tasting Experience” – October 21, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino “The Guitar Hotel”

Now, if the lockdown has left you craving new experiences, how about a cigar tasting party? Yes, it is a Wednesday night, but the event does not start until 7 p.m., and it is only a short ride away from Boca Raton, so this should not be a problem for most.

Admittedly, tickets are a little pricey ($50). But the organizers promise an opportunity to “explore and compare the unexpected flavors of the 702 Aniversario Special R, featuring the legendary 702 Ecuadorian wrapper, comprised of 3 Cuban Hybrid seeds and the classic Aniversario Special R.” Perhaps, it is worth it.

Finally, if you are concerned about safety, do not worry. All Florida casinos honor their pledge to follow state-issued guidelines and CDC’s recommendations, including adherence to the mask regime, social distance, protective acrylic screens, and temperature screenings.