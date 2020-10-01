Think Promotes Joe Poling to Director of Client Solutions

Chamber Member Update

BOCA RATON, FL – September 29, 2020 – Think, a privately owned technology and operations advisory firm that provides on-the-ground transformation and consulting, announced today that it has promoted Joe Poling to director of client solutions.

In the new role, Poling will be responsible for assisting clients with organizational transformation, operational effectiveness, innovation, demand management and growth.

“Joe is a big part of the future of Think and we are pleased to promote him to director of client solutions,” said Tony Gruebl, Think’s president. “He has an extensive track record of operating successful businesses and understands where we are heading as a company.”

Added Poling, “Having the opportunity to help shape the future of Think and participate in the expansion into the private equity and venture capital space is a privilege. Excitement is an understatement when it comes to how I feel about the new role and the potential to enhance our service offering and overall client impact for an already successful team. Our clients should know we are building a new kind of management consulting service that will serve them well.”

Poling has more than 25 years of experience helping build and launch technology companies.

He became a partner in the startup On-Site Computer Services, Inc., which he helped build and sell. Following the sale of On-Site, Poling helped launch Eyecon, LLC, which resulted in the sale of that company. He then became involved with another startup, a spinoff of Sylvan Learning called eSylvan. Since then he has held several executive roles in operations, technology, and business development, along with being an adviser and management consultant. Poling has managed programs and portfolios in the commercial and government space and has expertise in turning around troubled companies.

Poling graduated from the University of Maryland University College with a Bachelor of Science degree in information systems management.

About Think

Founded in 2004 in Baltimore, Think is a privately owned technology and operations advisory firm that provides on-the-ground transformation and consulting, led by executives, adapted for the mid-market. Our team aligns company culture with your business mission and goals, leading to positive change and results. Think is now operating in both Baltimore and South Florida, working with client organizations to accelerate their growth. To find out more about Think, visit https://thinksi.com