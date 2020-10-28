Spring Break Canceled for Florida Atlantic University

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of what we now consider normal, and it doesn’t just stop in 2020.

Florida Atlantic University followed along with other schools in the state and canceled spring break in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic noted an article by WPTV.

“In alignment with many of our peer institutions in the State University System and with the well-being of the university community as our foremost concern, Florida Atlantic University will adjust the spring 2021 academic calendar,” said an email sent to students by the FAU Registrar’s Office.

This move is meant to “limit possible COVID-19 viral spread related to extensive travel,” concluded the email.

As a result, the semester will now end one week earlier. The final day of classes is April 19 with exams from April 22-28.