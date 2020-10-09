Spanish River High School Principal, William Latson, Has Been Rehired

After a 4-3 vote stating that William Latson was wrongly fired, the old Spanish River High School Principal, was reinstated by the school board this past Wednesday.

According to WPTV, last October Latson was fired due to telling a student’s mother that as an educator he must remain politically neutral and therefore cannot prove or deny the Holocaust.

Latson was reinstated by the school board and given $152,000 after a judge ruled that he should not have been fired in the first place.