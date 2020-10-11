Published On: Sun, Oct 11th, 2020

Some mental health records must be turned over by Parkland families

After the Broward School Board decided they wanted to further understand the emotional impact that the Marjory Stoneman Douglass school shooting had on victims and their families, a Broward County Judge ruled this past Thursday that those victims and their families are to turn in some mental health records.

According to CBS 12 News, father of Jamie Guttenberg who was killed in the Parkland school shooting in 2018 expressed his discontent to this ruling by posting on Twitter that he will not be handing over his family’s health records to the board.

I am a dual enrolled student at FAU and FAU High School. Currently, I am on track to receive a degree in Political Science and Multimedia Journalism. I am a newsroom writer for the Boca Tribune.

