SERVPRO Cleaning Specialists in the Boynton Beach Area Offer Tips for Staying Healthy as COVID-19 and Flu Season Converge

Chamber Member Update

Boynton Beach, FL (Grassroots Newswire) October 2, 2020 – The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged business owners and homeowners alike to find ways to live and work without exposing themselves or others to this highly contagious virus. Now, the approaching flu season is set to complicate that challenge even further. To help control the threat that the one-two punch of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu presents, SERVPRO professional cleaning specialists in the Boynton Beach area urge everyone to be extra vigilant about following cleaning and disinfecting protocols this year.



Scientists at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)1 believe both COVID-19 and the seasonal flu spread primarily by droplets made when infected people cough, sneeze, or talk. While not as frequent, it is also believed adults and children can contract COVID-19 or the flu by touching a surface or an object that has virus particles on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or eyes. The CDC continues to recommend a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses, but experts also emphasize the importance of cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily to help mitigate the potential spread from contaminated surfaces. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.



To limit exposure and control the spread of these double threats, SERVPRO cleaning specialists recommend that you wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use a hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol, keep your hands away from your face, and wear a mask to protect others. For effective daily, routine cleaning at home or at work, they recommend first removing surface grime and dirt with soap and water, then following up with a disinfectant. “It’s easier to feel comfortable about limiting exposure at home where you can control how clean your surroundings are,” said Rick Isaacson, CEO of Servpro Industries, LLC. “It’s more difficult out in public; but this year especially, it’s important to be aware of the space you’re in. You need to learn to recognize spaces where cleaning is – or is not – a priority so you can adjust your behavior accordingly.”



For those home and business owners who have specialized cleaning requirements or who simply want the peace of mind that a professional cleaning service can offer in this stressful time, SERVPRO can help. “While we remain a leader in disaster cleanup and remediation situations, we also provide that same ‘deeper level of clean’ for everyday residential and commercial cleaning” said Isaacson. “In addition, SERVPRO offers their ‘Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned’2 program, developed for businesses in response to the pandemic. The high level of confidence that a professionally cleaned space provides offers welcome reassurance to patrons as the flu season intersects with COVID-19.”



SERVPRO specializes in disaster restoration, cleanup, and repair services, helping to remediate damage, making it “Like it never even happened” for both commercial and residential customers. For more information on the “Certified: SERVPRO Cleaned” program, please visit www.servpro.com. For more information on SERVPRO® in the Boynton Beach area, please contact one of the local business owners below.



* For SERVPRO of Boynton Beach, please contact Miles Early who can be reached at (561) 413-9754 or [email protected].

* For SERVPRO of Lake Worth, please contact Miles Early who can be reached at (561) 588-9777 or [email protected].



1 https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/disease/spread.htm



2 https://servpro.com/certified-servpro-cleaned



About SERVPRO

Founded in 1967, the SERVPRO franchise system is a leader and provider of fire and water cleanup and restoration services and mold mitigation and remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 1,800 individually owned and operated franchises responds to property damage emergencies ranging from small individual disasters to multi-million dollar large-loss events. Providing coverage in the United States and Canada, the SERVPRO system has established relationships with major insurance companies and commercial clients, as well as individual homeowners.



