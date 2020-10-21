Restart Business Grants Program in Palm Beach County to Resume Accepting Applications

The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners has approved an additional $20 million to the Restart Business Grants Program. The portal will resume accepting applications on Monday, October 26, at 8AM.

The Restart Business Program guidelines, including eligibility criteria, will be posted on the Department of Housing & Economic Sustainability website. Grants up to $15,000, based on six months of expenses (net of any PPP, other grants or forgivable loans) will be available to an expanded list of eligible businesses that were negatively impacted by COVID-19 and did not previously receive a Restart Business Grant through Palm Beach County.

The application process will be completed entirely online through the county’s portal, and requires general information about the applicant’s business, applicant certifications, affirmations and acknowledgements; and applicant-uploaded documents including tax returns, payroll reports, and an active Palm Beach County Business Receipt or valid exemption from the Palm Beach County Tax Collector.

Sole proprietors and general partnerships not required to register with the Florida Department of State Division of Corporations (dos.myflorida.com/sunbiz) are exempt from the Sunbiz requirement. Businesses that previously received funding through this program are not eligible to apply.

Interested businesses are encouraged to prepare for the Restart Business Grant Program application, as they will be processed on a first-come, first-eligible basis. The online application is expected to launch on Monday, October 26, at 8AM, and will be accessible through the Palm Beach County website for a one-week period closing on Monday, November 2, at 5PM.

For more information, please visit the Department of Housing & Economic Sustainability website at discover.pbcgov.org/hes/Pages/default.aspx