Ready to Find Your Stride? Foot Solutions Opens in Boca Raton

The One-Stop-Shop for All Things Foot Wellness Is Breaking into Boca Raton – Offers Unmatched Expertise

BOCA RATON, FL – Foot Solutions, the premier, international foot wellness retailer focused on improving health and relieving pain through expertly-fit custom orthotics and supportive, comfortable footwear, is set to open its doors in Boca Raton on Saturday, November 7, 2020. The new store is located at 7050-20 W. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL 33433.

Licensed Pedorthist Rob Feldman will serve as the general manager and operator for the new South Florida location. “I started with the company 15 years ago and instantly felt connected to the brand’s purpose and mission of providing unmatched expertise,” said Feldman. “Foot care is crucial in all ages, and I am excited to help our neighbors in Boca Raton stay healthy and comfortable on their feet.”

Foot Solutions’ Boca Raton location is poised to become the community’s one-stop-shop for foot wellness retail needs. When visiting any Foot Solutions, customers are treated to an expert evaluation of their feet and—when appropriate—recommended the proper footwear and orthotic insoles to improve balance, correct alignment, and relieves pain in the feet and joints.

Feldman is proud to invite the community to celebrate the grand opening of Boca Raton’s first Foot Solutions with events beginning on Saturday, November 7 at 10 a.m. The celebration will feature the following –

15% off all footwear/$25.00 off custom orthotics

Complimentary foot exam and introduction to our team

A demonstration of Foot Solutions’ exclusive golf orthotic design

A raffle for a free pair of shoes from our selection

Exclusive to Boca Raton and its surrounding communities is a Foot Solutions mobile store unit that can be made available for special events. Additionally, for those looking to improve his or her golf stance, the new store also offers insoles specifically designed for use while golfing.

The new Foot Solutions will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The store can be reached at 954-773-4850.

About Foot Solutions

Foot Solutions is a leading, international retailer specializing in foot wellness and hospitality. The brand offers personalized foot assessments, stylish footwear, custom-fitted, and custom-crafted insoles that are designed to help individuals live healthier lives. For more information or to learn about franchising opportunities visit www.footsolutions.com.