https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnSLlOg9Uc4

Topic: Public Policy

Guests: Shannon Wong and Natalia Cooper

The Next 20/20 hosts young professionals, young entrepreneurs, and rising leaders. We will be discussing their journey, current events, and future plans. Join us weekly!

Follow the main news of the day at www.bocaratontribune.com/ and subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/BocaRatonNewsTV