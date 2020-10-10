Published On: Fri, Oct 9th, 2020

PBC Environmental Resources Management Announces Creepy Critters Virtual Halloween Trail

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Palm Beach County Environmental Resources Management is unable to host its popular “Haunted Hike” annual Halloween event. Instead, they have created an alternative.

This year they will host the Creepy Critters Virtual Halloween Trail open at select Palm Beach County natural areas throughout the month of October. 

You will need a cell phone to fully enjoy the trail.  

They make you jump, they make you screech, but they all play an important part in the ecosystem. They’re the critters that people avoid. But all these creatures are fascinating in their own way. Learn more about these so-called creepy critters by taking this self-guided hike for a spooky family-friendly, educational adventure!

At each stop participants will be directed to scan a Quick Response (QR) code to watch a video showcasing a Halloween character and a creepy critter.

A special thank you to Busch Wildlife Sanctuary for providing some of the animal actors!  

At the end of the walk be sure to take a selfie at the “I survived” sign.  

The Creepy Critters trail is open during normal “business hours” – from sunrise to sunset. This is NOT a nighttime event.

The trail is the same for each natural area – so visit the one closest to you:

  • Pondhawk Natural Area – 1501 Spanish River Blvd, Boca Raton
  • Delray Oaks Natural Area – 2021 SW 29th St, Delray Beach
  • Winding Waters Natural Area – 6161 Haverhill Rd, West Palm Beach
  • Frenchman’s Forest Natural Area – 12201 Prosperity Farms Rd, PBG
  • North Jupiter Flatwoods Natural Area – 3377 Church St, Jupiter

Note: With all the heavy rain we have had over the past week some sections of the walking trail may be under water (notably at North Jupiter Flatwoods Natural Area).

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

