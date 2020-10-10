PBC Environmental Resources Management Announces Creepy Critters Virtual Halloween Trail

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Palm Beach County Environmental Resources Management is unable to host its popular “Haunted Hike” annual Halloween event. Instead, they have created an alternative.

This year they will host the Creepy Critters Virtual Halloween Trail open at select Palm Beach County natural areas throughout the month of October.

You will need a cell phone to fully enjoy the trail.

They make you jump, they make you screech, but they all play an important part in the ecosystem. They’re the critters that people avoid. But all these creatures are fascinating in their own way. Learn more about these so-called creepy critters by taking this self-guided hike for a spooky family-friendly, educational adventure!

At each stop participants will be directed to scan a Quick Response (QR) code to watch a video showcasing a Halloween character and a creepy critter.

A special thank you to Busch Wildlife Sanctuary for providing some of the animal actors!

At the end of the walk be sure to take a selfie at the “I survived” sign.

The Creepy Critters trail is open during normal “business hours” – from sunrise to sunset. This is NOT a nighttime event.

The trail is the same for each natural area – so visit the one closest to you:

Pondhawk Natural Area – 1501 Spanish River Blvd, Boca Raton

– 1501 Spanish River Blvd, Boca Raton Delray Oaks Natural Area – 2021 SW 29th St, Delray Beach

– 2021 SW 29th St, Delray Beach Winding Waters Natural Area – 6161 Haverhill Rd, West Palm Beach

– 6161 Haverhill Rd, West Palm Beach Frenchman’s Forest Natural Area – 12201 Prosperity Farms Rd, PBG

– 12201 Prosperity Farms Rd, PBG North Jupiter Flatwoods Natural Area – 3377 Church St, Jupiter

Note: With all the heavy rain we have had over the past week some sections of the walking trail may be under water (notably at North Jupiter Flatwoods Natural Area).