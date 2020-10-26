Palm Beach County Commissioners Approve Additional $20 Million for Restart Business Grants

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth has announced the Board of County Commissioners has approved an additional $20 million to the Restart Business Grants Program.

The portal resumed accepting applications at 8AM this morning.

The Restart Business Program guidelines, including eligibility criteria is posted on the Department of Housing & Economic Sustainability website.

Grants up to $15,000, based on six months of expenses (net of any PPP, other grants or forgivable loans) will be available to an expanded list of eligible businesses that were negatively impacted by COVID-19 and did not previously receive a Restart Business Grant through Palm Beach County.



The application process can be completed entirely online through the county’s portal. It requires general information about the applicant’s business, applicant certifications, affirmations, and acknowledgments.

Also, applicant-uploaded documents including tax returns, payroll reports, and an active Palm Beach County Business Receipt or a valid exemption from the Palm Beach County Tax Collector.



Sole proprietors and general partnerships not required to register with the Florida Department of State Division of Corporations (dos.myflorida.com/sunbiz) are exempt from the Sunbiz requirement.

Businesses that previously received funding through this program are not eligible to apply.



Restart Business Grant Program application are being processed on a first-come, first-eligible basis.

The online application launched this morning (Monday, October 26), and will be accessible through the Palm Beach County website for a one-week period closing on Monday, November 2, at 5PM.

​Palm Beach County’s Department of Housing and Economic Sustainability (DHES) administers programs for business development, housing, and community initiatives.

This department’s mission is: To advance a high quality of life for Palm Beach County residents through Housing, Public Services, Infrastructure Improvements, and Economic Development.

For more information, please visit PBC Dept of Housing & Economic Sustainability