PBC Board of County Commissioners Allocates Additional CARES Act Relief Funds

By: Robert S Weinroth

The Board of County Commissioners has agreed to allocate additional CARES Act Relief funds for a number of programs that have been impacted by the pandemic. The funding allocations are:

Broadband: $3,750,000

As the county continues to work with school officials on expanding broadband, a greater need was identified in addressing the underserved communities in the county. This is in addition to the original allocation of over $13 million.

Additionally, FPL has also played an integral role in providing 1,000 poles for broadband equipment installation.

Cultural grants: $1,025,000

The Cultural Council will administer the allocations for non-profit grants. More information to follow.

Non-profit grants: $4,240,000

The county will contract with United Way of Palm Beach County to administer the distribution of non-profit grants in a manner similar to county’s small business grant program with an online application process on a first-come, first-eligible basis. More information to follow.

Health Dept. Contact Tracing: $1,000,000

Recognizing contact tracing plays an extremely important role in minimizing the spread of COVID-19, this new allocation will assist in increasing these efforts.

The Board also requested staff evaluate additional funding opportunities for small businesses precluded from previously obtaining a small business grant.

The county originally received approximately $261 million from the federal CARES Act Relief Fund. Over the past few months, these funds have been allocated for numerous programs and expenses incurred as a result of the pandemic.

For more information on these funds, visit PBCGov.com/pubInf/Agenda/20201006/5E1.pdf

The Board also approved agreements with 11 non-profits that provide public services for the allocation of funds through a federal Community Development Block Grant Program. Over $250,000 was provided for programs involving domestic abuse, abused teens, legal aid, housing for abused children and more.

The Board asp received a report from Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Florida Department of Health-Palm Beach County and Bill Johnson, director of Palm Beach County Emergency Management on local COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Statewide, 1,415 new cases were reported on October 5 with 66 new hospitalizations and 41 new deaths. Palm Beach County reported 74 new cases (47,153 total), 3 new hospitalizations (3,718 total) and no new fatalities (1,394 total).

The county’s daily lab positivity rate is 3.13 per cent, about half the cases of COVID locally are in the 15-44 age group. Flu season typically runs from October into February; Dr. Alonso advises residents t get a flu shot.



The Board also heard a presentation from Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link on rules and procedures for voting by mail, early voting and voting in person. Early voting at 18 Palm Beach County sites begins on October 19. The general election is November 3. When Early Voting begins, vote by Mail ballots can be dropped off at those locations. However, until then ballots need to be mailed of dropped off at one of the four office locations for the PBC Supervisor of Elections.

PLEASE do not drop them off at the public library!

PLEASE remember to SIGN the outside envelope!

PLEASE do not mix envelopes or combine ballots in a single envelope!



The Board went on to adopt a resolution urging the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to require a competitive process for the 2021 expiring contract for the USDA’s Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) for Region 8, and to split Region 8 into two separate regions. Currently, Region 8 combines Palm Beach and Broward counties. Dividing it would establish Palm Beach County as its own independent region for program administration.