Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara Welcomes Florida Business and Real Estate Lawyer Drew B. Sherman as Of Counsel in Strategic Alliance in Florida

Boca Raton, Florida – September 30, 2020 – Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) Managing Principal Gary R. Pannone announced that prominent Florida business, corporate and real estate lawyer Drew B. Sherman has joined the firm as Of Counsel in a strategic alliance to serve the firm’s growing base of clients in the Florida market. Attorney Sherman is the founder of Drew B. Sherman, P.A., with a distinguished career that spans over 20 years helping hundreds of Florida businesses, families and individuals achieve their goals as a legal advisor and strategic business partner.

“We are excited to have Drew join PLDO as Of Counsel and to establish an affiliation of our law firms that strengthens our business practice in the Florida market,” said Attorney Pannone. “This alliance combines an extremely talented and highly respected team of lawyers with the resources and platform structured to serve our growing client base and position our firm for future expansion.”

“I am thrilled to be joining PLDO’s leading team of attorneys and look forward to adding value to the firm’s growing presence in the South Florida market,” said Attorney Sherman. “Our dynamic alliance enhances legal services and capabilities for current and new clients, while increasing opportunity for growth.”

Attorney Sherman’s vast experience includes helping clients manage all types of transactional matters such as business formations and governance issues, contract drafting and negotiation, compliance and regulatory matters, mergers and acquisitions, and structuring multimillion-dollar commercial real estate deals. As a leading Florida business lawyer, he has earned the respect of his peers and clients with his selection as an AV Preeminent attorney from Martindale Hubbell – the highest level of professional achievement based on both legal ability and ethics. Attorney Sherman routinely serves in the capacity as outside general counsel for small and large companies addressing and managing day-to-day business, operational and employment issues.

In addition to his legal credentials, he is a certified commercial arbitrator through the American Arbitration Association, a licensed Florida Realtor and a member of the National Association of Realtors and the Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale. He is also a former member of the Board of Directors for The Dan Marino Foundation, Inc., for which he currently serves as General Counsel helping the Foundation fulfill its mission to empower children and young adults with autism and special needs.

Attorney Sherman earned his J.D. from Nova Southeastern University, Shepard Broad Law Center in Ft. Lauderdale, and a B.A. in Latin American Studies from Tulane University in New Orleans. He is licensed to practice in Florida, the District of Columbia, and New York. (To access his online professional bio, please click: https://www.pldolaw.com/attorneys/drew-b-sherman/)

To reach Attorney Sherman in the firm’s Boca Raton, Florida office at 2424 North Federal Highway, Suite 260, call 561-362-2022 or email [email protected]. For information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com

About Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC

Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development and commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit organizations, data protection and cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, tax law, estate and trust planning, administration and litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. PLDO has offices in Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.pldolaw.com/.