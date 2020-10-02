Palm Beach District schools to ease the struggles of simultaneous teaching

As of right now, Palm Beach District schools are allowing students and parents to go back and forth between in-person and online learning – which is about to change.

According to WPTV News, parents and students have between Oct. 5 to Oct. 14 to decide as to whether or not the student will remain in-person or online school for the remainder of the semester, which is Jan. 29. This decision came from the concerns of teachers about the simultaneous learning that comes with a mix of in-person and online students.

In regards to tracking COVID-19 cases in schools, there are strict seating charts in classrooms and buses to keep track of students and see who was in contact with them.

Since Sept. 16, there have reportedly been 17 employees and eight students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Palm Beach County.