Published On: Fri, Oct 23rd, 2020

Palm Beach County Wins Multiple Bids for Future NCAA Golf Championship Events

 WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has announced that the Palm Beach County Sports Commission (PBCSC), in partnership with Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBAU), has won bids to host the 2025 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships and the 2026 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships. Both championship events will take place on the Champion Course at PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens.

“The Palm Beach County Sports Commission is thrilled to partner with Palm Beach Atlantic University in hosting these NCAA National Championships, as it showcases Palm Beach County as an elite sports destination,” said George Linley, executive director of the PBCSC. “Few communities have the privilege of hosting a collegiate national championship, and we are excited to continue hosting these events for years to come.”

IMG_8711

The NCAA made more than 450 selections of host sites for preliminary rounds and final sites of predetermined championships in Divisions I, II, and III, with most to be held from 2022-23 through 2025-26. The NCAA received more than 3,000 bid submissions from NCAA member schools, conferences, sports commissions, and cities vying to host predetermined rounds for 86 of the NCAA’s 90 championships. The announcement marks a continued presence of NCAA championship events in Palm Beach County.

During the last round of winning bid announcements in 2017, the PBCSC was also awarded multiple events: the 2019 Division II Women’s Golf Championship, the 2020 Division III Men’s and Women’s Golf Championship, the 2021 Division II Men’s Golf Championship, and the 2022 Division I Men’s Golf Regional.  The national championships will provide a considerable economic and tourism impact to Palm Beach County. 

Students, alumni, and golf fans from across the United States are expected to visit The Palm Beaches and enjoy the crowning of a national champion. The event will create an impressive level of visitor spending while filling hotel rooms across the county. 

IMG_0498

PBAU is partnering with the PBCSC to oversee the event. PBAU will provide essential support by offering an abundance of volunteers, which are required to manage events of this caliber. PBAU is a member of the Sunshine State Conference, a Division II affiliate of the NCAA. “We are excited to once again partner with the Palm Beach County Sports Commission in hosting NCAA Championships,” said the director of athletics at PBAU, Courtney Lovely Evans. “We feel confident that PGA National will provide a first-class experience and look forward to showcasing the beauty of Palm Beach County.”

The site for the championships, the Champion Course at PGA National Resort & Spa, is one of the most celebrated golf venues in Florida. The course, featuring a famed stretch of finishing holes called the “Bear Trap,” is home to championship events at all levels of the sport including the PGA Tour’s The Honda Classic. The world-renowned course, redesigned by Jack Nicklaus in 2014, features five sets of tees, ensuring its playability to golfers of all levels.About Palm Beach County Sports CommissionThe Palm Beach County Sports Commission is a private, not-for-profit organization contracted by Palm Beach County to promote and market the County as a sports and sports tourism destination.

The Commission brings sporting events and activities to the County, enhances economic impact, stimulates bed tax revenues (primarily in the off-season), and maximizes utilization of County facilities. The Commission offers a full range of event service support, corporate partnerships, sponsorships and a local membership program that support its goals. Local, regional, national and international marketing efforts are ongoing by the Commission with sports organizations and event owners.

The Commission also produces sports-related programs for the residents of Palm Beach County including the annual Lou Groza Award program, the Palm Beach County Sports Hall of Fame and the Kids Fitness Festival of the Palm Beaches.

For more information on the Sports Commission, go to PalmBeachSports.com.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

