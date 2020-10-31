Published On: Sat, Oct 31st, 2020

Palm Beach County Victim Services and Certified Rape Crisis Center Offers Assistance 24/7

PBC Commissioner Robert Weinroth reminds residents the Palm Beach County Victim Services and Certified Rape Crisis Center staffs a 24-hour helpline at 561.833.7273 – available 24/7 every day. 

Advocates are available to provide immediate support to victims of crime.  

Because of COVID-19, some individuals are fearful or reluctant to call the helpline, but residents should know that precautions are utilized to ensure the safety of victims and staff while services are provided. 

Sexual assault examinations will be completed at the Butterfly House or any hospital in Palm Beach County by Palm Beach County Victim Services Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners. 

Victims may be able to have an exam completed up to 120 hours after a sexual assault.  Adult victims do not require a police report to receive services.  

The Palm Beach County Victim Services and Certified Rape Crisis Center is located at 4210 N Australian Ave West Palm Beach 33407. 

To reach an advocate at any time, call the Palm Beach County Victim Services Helpline at 561.833.7273.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

