Palm Beach County Victim Services and Certified Rape Crisis Center Offers Assistance 24/7

PBC Commissioner Robert Weinroth reminds residents the Palm Beach County Victim Services and Certified Rape Crisis Center staffs a 24-hour helpline at 561.833.7273 – available 24/7 every day.

Advocates are available to provide immediate support to victims of crime.

Because of COVID-19, some individuals are fearful or reluctant to call the helpline, but residents should know that precautions are utilized to ensure the safety of victims and staff while services are provided.

Sexual assault examinations will be completed at the Butterfly House or any hospital in Palm Beach County by Palm Beach County Victim Services Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners.

Victims may be able to have an exam completed up to 120 hours after a sexual assault. Adult victims do not require a police report to receive services.

The Palm Beach County Victim Services and Certified Rape Crisis Center is located at 4210 N Australian Ave West Palm Beach 33407.

To reach an advocate at any time, call the Palm Beach County Victim Services Helpline at 561.833.7273.