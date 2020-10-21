Palm Beach County Continues to Provide Community Assistance During Pandemic

This week’s update is full of important information, once again.

Department of Community Services – Food Asstance Program

The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, through its Community Services Department (CSD), is providing direct assistance for food to eligible residents of Palm Beach County under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Palm Beach County will issue pre-paid debit cards to approved residents to purchase food. Eligible residents who experienced a loss of income as a direct result of COVID-19 and who are at or below 140 percent Area Median Income (AMI) may apply.

The one-time benefit allowance is based on household size and maximum amounts is listed. Only one card will be given out per household, and all expenditures must be made by December 30, 2020.

Applicants must present evidence their household was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in order to qualify to receive the prepaid card. Supporting documentation must be provided to prove income eligibility, such as last a pay stub or last filed tax return, valid government issued ID and Social Security card. Clients who received assistance for rental and utility services thru COVID Cares program may apply for the food assistance without uploading additional documentation.

Eligible residents may apply for food assistance at PBCGov.com/OSCARSS.

A list of Frequently Asked Questions can be found here.

For more information, contact CSD’s Contact Centre at 561.355.4792.The following short, online survey for parents will help identify the best ways to improve food resources delivery in PBC based upon parent input. The county wants to ensure children and families have access to food as the pandemic continues.

Link to survey: survey.pbcgov.com/s3/PBC-FOOD-FOR-KIDS

Information will not be used for any other purpose and is strictly confidential.

There are drop downs in the survey questions that provide the opportunity for the responder to share additional information.

After the survey is completed there is a landing page that provides additional information for food resources.

Survey is included with the Food Finder Map.

Survey will be online for at least four weeks.

Below you will find (1) information about the Palm Beach County Food Finder Map (2) a list of food resources (3) additional food resource news and (4) resource and stakeholder updates from DCF.

This online tool was created, using Google Maps, to connect individuals seeking food resources to sites near them. Information is English, Spanish, and Creole.

United Way updates the information listed on this map weekly. However, locations and hours of distribution may change. Please consider calling the site prior to visiting to verify information listed. Please note that sites may have specific requirements such as ID.

Please visit UnitedWayPBC.org/hunger to view the map.

Click here for 211’s comprehensive summary of county food distribution sites. when you click this link, please scroll down for links to information about Food Sites/Pantry Information/Food Distribution information.

Click here to find food through Feeding South Florida

Click here to find food through Palm Beach County Food Bank

School District of Palm Beach County feeding sites are open as follows:

In an effort to better streamline the distribution of free grab-and-go meals, the School District of Palm Beach County School Food Service department has consolidated the number of food distribution sites in the county to 97 Meal distribution will continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays until further notice.

In addition to the location changes, as of Thursday, October 22, and each Thursday thereafter, School Food Service will also be providing a 10 to 12-pound box of fresh fruits and vegetables in addition to the grab-and-go meals. Boxes will be provided while supplies last.

All children 18 years of age and younger (22 and younger for ESE) are eligible for the free meals.

The curbside pickup will contain at least three (3) breakfasts and three (3) lunches per kit. Schools eligible for the supper and snack programs will also be providing three (3) supper meals and three (3) snacks per kit.

Check the list of locations to find what meals are offered, and the times and locations near you. You do not need to visit your child’s school for food distribution and may visit any location of your choice. Distribution times and locations are subject to change.

A child does not have to be present to pick up meals. However, one of the following forms of identification is required to receive meals at the food distribution sites: Student ID Badge, Student Barcode Letter (that can be found in your child’s student portal), Passport, Birth Certificate, or Library Card. The adult picking up the meals can also bring a picture that has themselves and the children for whom they are picking up food, in the photo.

Meals may contain allergens. Adults picking up the food are asked to be vigilant and ensure they do not take food if allergies may be a concern. Food should be refrigerated or discarded if not consumed upon receipt.

Click here for information about the Boys and Girls Clubs of PBC locations distributing Grab ‘n Go bags and other food.

Click here for WPTV’s “We’re Open” and online map and list of businesses that are open in Palm Beach County.

The City of West Palm Beach also has a comprehensive list of open restaurants, “West Palm Eats” and how to order here.

and how to order here. Police Athletic League – Saturdays 9 – 11AM provides a drive-up, no contact, weeks’ worth of groceries to make meals at 720 N Tamarind Ave West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Phone: 561.835.7195

Saturdays 9 – 11AM provides a drive-up, no contact, weeks’ worth of groceries to make meals at 720 N Tamarind Ave West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Phone: 561.835.7195 CROS Ministries – The Caring Kitchen – Serving The HUNGRY

– DRIVE-THRU MEAL DISTRIBUTION:

Tuesday and Thursday 11AM – 1PM from Cason United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall, 342 N Swinton Ave Delray Beach.

TO GO MEAL DISTRIBUTION:

Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from Noon – 1PM at the Delray Beach Public Library’s parking lot (100 W Atlantic Ave).

Tuesday and Friday from Noon – 1PM outside of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church (near the shower truck ay 404 SW 3rd St Delray Beach).

Community Food Pantries – Pantry clients can now come twice a month to receive a pre-made bag of food. Please click here for pantry times of operations and locations.

Bag lunches continue to be given out at Cason United Methodist Church every Saturday 9 – 9:30AM . Clients who are homebound receive their weekly meals on Mondays and Wednesdays.

continue to be given out at Cason United Methodist Church every Saturday . receive their weekly meals on Food Pantry from the Coalition for Independent Living Options – Available by appointment for individuals living with disabilities. Email or call to set up an appointment. Phone: 561.966.4288 x105 Email: [email protected]

Available by appointment for individuals living with disabilities. Email or call to set up an appointment. Phone: 561.966.4288 x105 Email: Basics 4 Babies – Call for availability. Program offers formula, baby food, and diapers for children ages birth-3 to families in Palm Beach County. Phone: 561.623.2800 Email: [email protected]

Call for availability. Program offers formula, baby food, and diapers for children ages birth-3 to families in Palm Beach County. Phone: 561.623.2800 Email: Area Agency on Aging , in partnership with The Volen Center and Palm Beach County Department of Senior Services, and TooJay’s is providing meal packs for seniors over the age of 60. If you are a senior or know someone who is in need of food assistance, call to register for this service by calling the Area Agency on Aging helpline at 866.684.5885.

, in partnership with The Volen Center and Palm Beach County Department of Senior Services, and TooJay’s is providing meal packs for seniors over the age of 60. If you are a senior or know someone who is in need of food assistance, call to register for this service by calling the Area Agency on Aging helpline at 866.684.5885. All other individuals who need of food should contact 211.

Farm to Families Food Boxes – This program has been extended for a third round through October 31, 2020 . USDA continues to review proposals and make announcements of Basic Ordering Agreements (BOA). A list of current BOA holders and more information about the third round of Farmers to Families Food Box Program purchases is available at ams.usda.gov/selling-food-to-usda/farmers-to-families-food-box. The boxes will contain between 30 and 40 pounds each of food and include protein and dairy in addition to produce. This program is slated to end on October 31, 2020.

Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP): US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced an initial list of additional commodities and program adjustments to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). The changes were based on comments received from agricultural producers, organizations and market data. Please see below and the attached press release from USDA announcing additional commodities and program adjustments to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19. For more information please visit: farmers.gov/cfap?utm_source=fsareferral&utm_medium=landingpage&utm_campaign=0519cfap

SNAP – The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has expanded the benefit sign-ups to seven Library locations.

Contact: James Vil at 561.517.7533

Mondays 10AM – 4PM

Jupiter Branch – 705 Military Trail Jupiter 33458

Contact: Mario Mendez at 561.345.5085

Tuesdays 10AM – 4PM

Main Library – 3650 Summit Blvd West Palm Beach 33406

Contact: Riquet Lucien at 561.316.0895

Wednesdays 10AM – 4PM

Glades Road Branch – 20701 95th Ave S Boca Raton 33434

Contact: Mario Mendez, 345-5085

Thursdays 10AM – 4PM

PBC Okeechobee Boulevard Branch – 5689 Okeechobee Blvd WPB 33417

and

Royal Palm Beach Branch – 500 Civic Center Way Royal Palm Beach 33411

Fridays 10AM – 4PM

Lantana Road Branch – 4020 Lantana Rd Lake Worth 33462

Contact: Mario Mendez, 345-5085

Members must make an appointment by calling the numbers above. They can also email the food bank at [email protected] to schedule appointments or ask questions.

Additional Information from DCF:

Maximum Monthly Allotment

The Department of Children and Families worked with our federal partners to temporarily increase all Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients’ benefit amounts to the maximum monthly allotment based on household size for October (pending federal approval).

Benefit for household size is provided below for your reference.

Please contact DCF’s Customer Call Center at 850.300.4323 or 866.762.2237 or visit myflfamilies.com/covid19/access.shtml for more information.

People in Household Maximum Benefit Amount 1 $194 2 $355 3 $509 4 $646 5 $768 6 $921 7 $1,018 8 $1,164 For Each Additional Person +$146

Recertification Extension

Recertifications are required for existing food (SNAP), cash (TANF) or medical (Medicaid) benefit recipients to determine continue benefit eligibility. Households are required to complete the recertification process every four, six or twelve months to evaluate the household’s current situation and to provide information on household composition, income, assets, and expenses in order to continue to receive benefits.

After waiving recertifications since April, the Florida Department of Children and Families will begin to reinstate recertifications in September. All clients required to recertify in September and subsequent months will receive notification and a timeline to comply. The department stands ready to assist Florida’s benefit clients if needed through the recertification process which can be done virtually and through the self-service portal. Medicaid recipients will remain eligible for the duration of the public health emergency as declared by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

If you have questions regarding the recertification process, please visit: myflorida.com/accessflorida. Additionally, DCF’s virtual agent or chatbot stands ready to assist clients by providing case information and answering benefit questions.

Work Requirements Waiver

In Florida, Able Bodied Adults without Dependents (ABAWDs) are individuals who received SNAP food assistance benefits and are subject to the work requirements. ABAWDs must meet monthly work requirements.

Recipients of TANF cash assistance must participate in work activities.

Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the Department of Children and Families applied good cause and suspended work requirements for October, allowing Floridians to focus on caring for themselves and their loved ones at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This flexibility is intended to support individuals and families during this transitional period, while also providing them with the resources they need to pursue job opportunities and eventually attain their own version of economic independence.

In fact, Local Workforce Development Boards (CareerSource Boards) have reopened – they are on standby to assist with these efforts, and they are also working to offer safe, virtual options.

At this time, the state is at varying levels of recovery, and therefore, the Governor has directed DCF to postpone the reinstatement of work requirements through the end of October.

To be clear, if you have received a notification stating you are subject to work requirements or that you may be penalized due to failure to meet work requirements, please disregard. No action is needed by those clients and no penalties will be applied.

Maintain Medicaid Eligibility

DCF will maintain Medicaid eligibility for current recipients through the end of the state of emergency. This means no Medicaid recipient will lose Medicaid eligibility during the state of emergency. We are working on notifying recipients who may have received a termination notice in the month of March that their benefits will continue.

Extend Time to Complete Medicaid Application

During this state of emergency, individuals applying for Medicaid may be unable to submit all the documentation required to process their application. Beginning with applications received in February 2020, we are extending the timeframe for individuals to submit any necessary paperwork to 120 days from the date the application was received. If the Medicaid application is approved, the individual’s Medicaid eligibility effective date will still be the first day of the month that the initial application was received.

· Pandemic EBT or P-EBT:

Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) is a supplemental benefit for households with children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to pandemic-related school closures.

Please see P-EBT Frequently Asked Questions document at this link:

myflfamilies.com/covid19/docs/PEBT%20FAQ.pdf.

Florida’s implementation is specific to our state and our schools. There are additional questions on the updated FAQs to clarify the process.

The update above and other updates regarding public benefits can be found on DCF’s COVID-19 web pages: myflfamilies.com/covid19/access.shtml.

Apply for Benefits: The Department of Children and Families has worked diligently to ensure our clients have easy access to apply for benefits during this public health emergency. DCF’s Statewide Customer Call Center is available for customer questions and application assistance with agents available for extended hours, Monday through Friday, 7AM – 6PM; Saturday, 8AM – Noon; and Sunday, 1PM – 5PM. The fastest way to get information and apply for benefits is online at: myflorida.com/accessflorida.

Clients can report changes, upload documents, and check the status of their application and benefits through their MyACCESS Self-Service Portal. DCF continues to work quickly to process the growing number of applications as a result of COVID-19.

For the latest updates from the Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) ACCESS Program go to: myflfamilies.com/covid19/access.shtml. Recent information has been added regarding the use of EBT card to make online grocery purchases.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement recently distributed a flyer developed by the Refugee Council USA that gives refugees guidance on the CARES Act: rcusa.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/CARES_Act_Flyer.pdf

The Florida Department of Health continues to provide updates through its COVID-19 webpage: floridahealthcovid19.gov

The latest information from United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) can be found here: uscis.gov/about-us/uscis-response-coronavirus-2019-covid-19

Economic Impact Payments are now being distributed by the IRS: irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) continues to process Reemployment Assistance benefits online: floridajobs.org/RAApplication. For those that are having trouble submitting an application online, individuals may mail an application directly to DEO: floridajobs.org/Reemployment-Assistance-Service-Center/reemployment-assistance/claimants/rapaperapplication. Please note, Governor DeSantis (via Executive Order 20-104) has suspended the biweekly “actively seeking work” reporting requirement: connect.myflorida.com/maintenance

COMMUNITY HEALTH WORKER PROGRAM

Collaborative with Community-based Agencies

The Palm Beach County Community Services Department (CSD) Community Health Worker (CHW) Program is aimed at helping to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. CSD partnered with Caridad Center, Community Partners, FoundCare, Inc., Genesis Community Health, and Health Council of Southeast Florida to hire local residents who reflect similar racial, ethnic and cultural backgrounds of the communities served.

Some of the strategies implemented in this program include, but are not limited to:

i. building trust with residents and encouraging them to get tested for COVID-19;

ii. being present at testing sites to encourage individuals who are tested to cooperate with the Department of Health’s contact tracers;

iii. collecting information from individuals tested to assist contact tracers;

iv. providing education and awareness to residents on ways to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19;

v. training residents on how to isolate and wear personal protective equipment properly;

vi. connecting residents to community resources that are available to assist with isolation and connecting them to emergency supports; and

vii. checking in with residents to ensure their needs are being met during isolation.

For more information about the program, contact Sonja Holbrook at (561) 355-4700 or [email protected].

COMMUNITY SERVICES ONE-TIME ASSISTANCE FOR RENT AND UTILITIES

The CARES Act Rent and Utilities Assistance Program provides one-time rental and/or utility assistance to eligible Palm Beach County residents who have experienced loss of income, reduction in hours, or unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are for applicants who reside in apartments, houses, townhouses, or mobile homes.

Applications must be submitted through the CSD’s online portal. To apply, visit pbcgov.com/OSCARSS. To learn more, visit pbcgov.com/communityservices.

PALM BEACH COUNTY CARES FOR HOUSING (Mortgage Assistance Program)

ELIGIBLE MORTGAGE ASSISTANCE: Funding will provide assistance to income eligible households who are at least one-month delinquent in their first mortgage and escrow payments (PITI), late fees, attorney’s fees, condominium and homeowners’ association payments, special assessments, and other mortgage associated costs related to COVID-19.

ELIGIBLE MORTGAGE ASSISTANCE: Funding will provide assistance to income eligible households who are at least one-month delinquent in their first mortgage and escrow payments (PITI), late fees, attorney’s fees, condominium and homeowners’ association payments, special assessments, and other mortgage associated costs related to COVID-19. LOCATIONS FOR CARES ACT RENT AND UTILITIES DOCUMENT DROP-OFF AND APPLICATION ASSISTANCE

The PBC Community Services Department (CSD) has added new locations to help applicants who have submitted CARES Act applications and need assistance with uploading pending documentation, verifying eligibility and/or processing the application only.

Applicants may make an appointment to submit documents at CSD’s drive-thru intake, located at 810 Datura Street, West Palm Beach, and 1440 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd Riviera Beach, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 – 11:30AM. and 1 – 4PM. Please call 561.355.4792 to make or confirm appointments and find out the drive-thru hours.

Switchboard, a website supported by the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), is a one-stop resource hub for refugee services providers in the United States. The site offers tools and materials, learning opportunities, research, and technical assistance on resettlement related topics. For more information visit: switchboardta.org

Many local Aging and Disability Resource Centers (often referred to as Area Agency on Aging) are providing meals to senior citizens. For links to your nearest site, use the following interactive map:elderaffairs.state.fl.us/doea/arc.php