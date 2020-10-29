Published On: Thu, Oct 29th, 2020

Operation Green Light Goes Virtual

By: Robert S Weinroth

If your driver’s license is suspended, Operation Green Light offers you the opportunity to get back on the road by addressing overdue court obligations while saving money in additional fees.

No Collection Agency Fees – One Week Only

Online or by phone ONLY. This is a virtual event.

November 16-20, 2020

  • Pay Your Outstanding Tickets and Fines in Full
  • Save Money – No Collection Agency Fees
  • Get Your Driver’s License Reinstated

Pay online or by phone. Palm Beach County cases only.

Step 1: Check Your Driver’s License Online

Go to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles online driver’s license check.

Enter your driver’s license number to see the type of suspension you have and what cases are owed.

If you have cases outside of Palm Beach County, contact the Clerk in that county to pay. Tickets and criminal court fines and fees must be paid in the county where they were issued or imposed by the court.

Step 2: Find Out How Much You Owe in Palm Beach County

Check your Palm Beach County cases in eCaseView to see what you owe. 

Begin by choosing “Continue as Guest,” then follow the on-screen instructions. Enter your case number or first and last name to search for your case information. 

Step 3: Pay In Full, Online or by Phone

From November 16 – 20, 2020, pay online or by phone and you will not be charged collection agency fees. We accept Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover.

PAY BY PHONE:

All phone payments have a 6% service fee. 

If you have your case number or citation number and are ready to make payment, call:

561.207.7189 Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If you need help finding your case information or would like to speak with a customer service representative, call:

561.274.1530 Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

PAY ONLINE:

Traffic Tickets (Service fee: 3.5%)
You must have your citation number. Traffic ticket payments only.

PayIt (all case types) (Service fee: 2.5% plus $2.50)
You must have your citation number or case number. All case types accepted.

Step 4: Reinstate Your Driver’s License

For traffic infraction cases, our office can reinstate your license over the phone. If you paid online, call 561.274.1530 to reinstate. There is a $60 reinstatement fee.

If your license is suspended due to a criminal financial obligation, you must call our office to obtain an affidavit to reinstate. There is a $7 fee for this affidavit. Affidavits are valid for 30 days. You must make an appointment at the Tax Collector’s office and bring the affidavit with you. There is a $60 reinstatement fee per charge. For more information, visit the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website.

