On Election Day Palm Tran Offering Free Rides – Palm Beach County Public Schools Will Be Closed

Your Palm Beach County elections team is working to make sure every vote counts. This means making sure we have the latest technology to best serve you and ensure our elections are smooth, transparent, and fair. Today, you can track your ballot from the time you request it to the time we receive it. If you voted by mail, take a look at our ballot tracker by entering your voter information. Here are some helpful tips: If your ballot tracker indicates “Received” in BLUE, you are all set and your vote will count on Election Day. If your tracker indicates “Received” in RED, your ballot has issues and steps need to be taken to address those issues. Our office will also work to contact you.When reviewing our tracker, please keep in mind that although we are capable of showing a ballot as “Counted” immediately upon receipt (as some other counties do), doing so does not allow us to alert a voter immediately upon receipt of their ballot if there is an issue. The system we have in place is the most transparent way for voters to trust that their ballot has been received, processed, and will be shown as “Counted” on Election Day. Please remember that the deadline for our main office to receive your Vote-by-Mail ballot is 7:00 p.m. November 3rd. We are encouraging voters to use our secure drop boxes to return their ballot. For more information, please visit www.pbcelections.org. Important Palm Beach County Voter InformationEarly Voting is Monday, October 19th – Sunday, November 1st from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.For more frequent updates, please connect with us on Facebook. For more information, please visit www.pbcelections.org.This is an official Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections communication.If you would like to no longer receive official updates from the Supervisor of Elections office regarding the 2020 General Election, please unsubscribePalm Beach County Supervisor of Elections

