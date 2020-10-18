Mounts Botanical Garden Hosting “Dogs’ Day in the Garden” October 25

Calling all pooches – and their human minders, too! Mounts Botanical Garden will be hosting its annual Dogs’ Day in the Garden, on Sunday, October 25, from 9AM to 3PM.

The special event will be held throughout the garden, and regular admission applies: $10 general; $5 children 5-12, and free for members.

“This is the perfect opportunity for an entire family, dogs included, to visit the garden, take a walk on the winding paths, meet other pooch pals, and heel for photo opportunities,” said Rochelle Wolberg, curator-director at Mounts. “We invite everyone to come out and be part of this tail-wagging good time.”

Visitors should bring their own water and treats for their pets.

For more information, please visit Mounts.org or call 561.233.1757.