Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

On Tuesday evening, the Boca Raton City Council voted to appoint a temporary council member to fill the seat vacated by Councilman Jeremy Rodgers, while he serves our Country in the Middle East in his role as a Naval Reservist. The temporary appointment ends on March 31, 2021. If Councilman Rodgers completes his service prior to that date, he will retain his seat and resume his role as City Councilman. 32 Boca Raton citizens applied for the position. It was encouraging to see so many residents interested in serving the City. Unfortunately, many qualified applicants were not considered. We hope they maintain the desire to serve and engage in other opportunities that might arise in the future. Click here to read the official press release from the City of Boca Raton.



Yesterday, Lincoln Mendez, CEO of Boca Raton Regional Hospital shared the vision behind the largest campaign in the 51-year history of the hospital, Keeping the Promise. This multi-level project will encompasses a new 180,000 square foot, seven-story patient tower as the centerpiece. The tower will feature an expansion of state-of-the-art surgical suites, private patient rooms and an inviting lobby. The current hospital tower will be completely renovated to match the new tower and will boast an additional 20-bed Observation Unit. Boca Regional’s expansion will also add a new medical art building to the campus in order to accommodate outpatient procedures and doctors’ offices. These investments by Baptist Health, with tremendous backing and support from the community, are initial steps towards an even broader vision for the campus over the next decade with greater access points and expanded centers of medical and surgical excellence.



The United States Commerce Department issued its report showing the economy has rebounded in the third quarter at a 33.1% annualized rate, partially recovering from the collapse in economic output earlier this year. Thursday marks the fastest pace of annualized growth on record just after the worst drop on record. However, even with the 33.1% annualized gain — a 7.4 percent jump in the third quarter from the second quarter did not get the economy back to where it was at the end of the first quarter. Economists are expecting a slower growth in the fourth quarter and early next year than they previously expected. To get back to pre-Covid numbers, the economy would have had to take a 63 percent gain in the third quarter. The State of Florida Office of Economic and Demographic Research released its September revenue report, which showed the economy is improving at a faster clip than originally projected in August. September general revenue came in at $230.2 million above August projections, including $121.7 million above projections in sales tax revenue. Combined with August revenue, the state has made a combined gain of $406.1 million over August projections. Despite this outcome, revenue collections are still down $145.8 million compared to the economic forecast made prior to the pandemic-driven recession.



The Florida Chamber, in conjunction with Chamber’s and business associations throughout the State, including the Boca Chamber, are OpposingAmendment 2 on the November ballot. While the Boca Chamber supports workers earning a higher wage through the free market system, we oppose Amendment 2 as part of the State Constitution, and its potential to negatively impact unemployment and our local economy. Click here to learn more.



The School District of Palm Beach County announced that more students will be returning to campus learning. The District asked families to lock in their choice of either in-person or virtual learning, beginning November 4th through the remainder of the semester, January 29th. 45% of students plan to return to campus – equaling approximately 68,000 students. This is an increase compared to the approximately 54,000 students who attended the first day of in-person learning on September 21st.The School District created this process to prevent students from going back and forth between in-person and distance learning. Parents can apply for waivers to change their choice if extenuating circumstances occur.



When heading to the polls, consider the list of BLU-PAC endorsed candidates in key races in the General Election. These are pro-business candidates, who understand what it takes to operate a business and support polices that will allow business to be successful.

Brian Norton – Florida State Senate (District 29)

Kelly Skidmore – Florida State House (District 81)

David Silvers – Florida State House (District 87)

Michael Caruso – Florida State House (District 89)

Joseph Casello – Florida State House (District 90)

Sayd Hussain – Florida State House (District 91)

Joseph Abruzzo – Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller

Ric Bradshaw – Palm Beach County Sheriff

Anne Gannon – Palm Beach County Tax Collector

Dave Kerner – Palm Beach County Commissioner (District 3)

Maria Sachs – Palm Beach County Commissioner (District 5)

Mack Bernard – Palm Beach County Commissioner (District 7)

Like so many celebrations this year, Halloween will also be different. We hope you are able to find a way to celebrate safely with your family and friends. It’s that time of the year again! Sunday at 12:01am is daylight savings time. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour! Please remember to continue to be Responsible, Safe and Respectful. And as always, thank you for making Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and all of South Palm Beach County the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play!



