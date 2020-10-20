Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

The Boca Chamber has officially taken the position to Oppose Amendment 2 on the November ballot. While the Boca Chamber supports workers earning a higher wage through the free market system, we oppose Amendment 2 as part of the State Constitution, and its potential to negatively impact unemployment and our local economy. Click here to learn more from our partners at the Florida Chamber.



Tomorrow is national “Support your local Chamber of Commerce day”. Since the formation of the first Chamber of Commerce in 1912, the primary objective of Chambers has been to strengthen the local business economy. 108 years later – your chamber continues to serve as your advocate for business helping South Palm Beach County be the best place to Live, Work and Play! Give us a Tag on social media tomorrow using #SupportYourLocalChamberofCommerceBoca or #SupportYourLocalChamberofCommerceBoynton.



Yesterday marked the official opening of early voting for the State of Florida, which will run through Sunday, November 1st at 7:00pm. Polling locations are open from 7:00am -7:00pm. To find the closed polling location and requirements click here.



The City of Boynton Beach announced a new partnership with ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in the United States. This partnership will allow residents and visitors to pay for parking on their mobile device. The ParkMobile app will be available at nearly 400 off-street spaces at Oceanfront Park Beach and Harvey Oyer Park. ParkMobile has a large presence in Florida with over 3.4 million users and is available in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Hollywood, Delray Beach, and Miami Beach.



The Palm Beach County School District announced new procedures for reporting Covid-19 cases, permitting parents to make real-time decisions about keeping their children home and arranging for COVID-19 tests, if needed. Under the new plan, a classroom will be notified as quickly as possible when a student or faculty member in that class has tested positive. Notification will then be made to the general school community without specific classroom information. Contact tracers will then be brought in and a final announcement will be made once contact tracing is completed. The State’s Public Service Commission approved a plan by



Florida Power & Light to speed up refunds of deposits for tens of thousands of customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. FPL announced the plan last month that also included providing bill credits of up to $200 to some residential and small-business customers. FPL said in its filing that the move to speed up refunds of deposits would return over $9 million to more than 50,000 residential customers. The plan is a one-time move that will shorten the period to 12 months.



Tomorrow from 1:00pm – 4:00pm, the Chamber will host an in- person open house for prospective Chamber members. Interested attendees are asked to make a reservation through Alison Miuccio, Membership Development Manager, to help us facilitate all physical distancing and safety protocols.



We continue to provide you with valuable educational webinars and virtual experiences. The majority of these presentations are recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button to find out when new content is posted on our channel. Below is a list of our upcoming virtual experiences:



10/20 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual PULSE Panel Presentation Topic: Pivoting During a Pandemic – How Local Businesses Prevailed During the Covid-19 PandemicSpeaker: Danielle Rosse, Oceans 234, Ken Lebersfeld, Capital Lighting and Giana Pacinelli, Crocker Partners Click here to register



10/21 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual South Healthcare Advocacy Network (SHAN) – Sponsored by Memorial Healthcare System Topic: Who Takes Care of the Caregiver? Speaker: Lynn Lessell, Owner & Founder, Itz Why Click here to register



10/21 – 1:00-4:00 p.m. In-Person Prospective Member (Physically Distanced) Open House Boca Chamber Office1800 N. Dixie Highway, Boca Raton, FL RSVP’s are Required 561.395.4433 x236



10/22 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Government Affairs Council Topic: Committee Discussion: Finalizing Boynton Beach Legislative Business Issues Click here to register



10/23 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Women’s Business Council Topic: State of the City Speaker: Lori LaVerriere, City Manager – City of Boynton Beach Click here to register



10/23 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Business Awards Celebration Topic: Business Awards Celebration of Excellence Click here to register



10/27 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Smart Talk for Women Topic: Do’s and Don’ts of Effective Networking Speaker: Nancy Proffitt, Founder and President, Proffitt Management Solutions Click here to register



10/27 – 5:00 p.m. Virtual Live After Five Network Network with Fellow Chamber Members, Connect with Clients and Build Solid Relationships! Click here to register



10/29 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual How to Wow Topic: Are you ready to…Create an endless stream of prospects, Network more effectively, Leverage partnerships, Build your personal brand and Truly maximize your chamber membership? Speaker: Greta Schulz, President & CEO, Schulz Business Click here to register



10/29 – 11:00 a.m. Virtual Boca Raton Regional Hospital Expansion PresentationTopic: Keeping the Promise-Boca Raton Regional Hospital Campus Expansion. A Conversation with CEO Lincoln Mendez Speaker: Lincoln Mendez, CEO, Boca Raton Regional Hospital Click here to register



With only 14 days left until Election Day, I continue to encourage anyone who has not already voted to first become educated and informed about the candidates as well as the six Constitutional Amendments that are on the ballot. Second, go vote! As we have mentioned, early voting has begun. If you are more of a traditionalist like myself and want to vote on Election Day, click here to make sure you have the correct voting locations. Your Vote is Your Voice! I hope that you will join us this coming Friday for our Business Awards Celebration as we honor three local businesses that have taken a lead in helping us Move Business Forward. For more information on the event click here.



Please remember to continue to be Responsible, Safe and Respectful. And as always, thank you for making Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and all of South Palm Beach County the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play!



Moving Business Forward,



Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

