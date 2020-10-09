Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Afternoon Valued Chamber Member,



Earlier this week, I announced the Annual Business Awards recipients. If you missed it, the following will be recognized at our virtual recognition event on October 23:

Small Business Leader of the Year – Ahnich Khalid, Maggiano’s Little Italy

Business of the Year – TherapeuticsMD

Business Leader of the Year – Bill Mitchell, Boca Raton Community Church

These three recipients are shining examples of what successful businesses and leaders look like. We look forward to honoring them in two weeks. For more information, or to support the three recipients, click here.



Yesterday, the Chamber held its virtual October Membership Breakfast. We had the great pleasure of hearing from Delray Medical Center’s Dr. Joseph Ricotta, as he described what a day in the life of a Vascular Surgeon looks like during Covid-19. Suffice it to say – it was an eventful day! I was fascinated to learn how Dr. Ricotta uses the TCAR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) procedure to significantly reduce the risk of stroke for his patients. If you were unable to join us for this event, I encourage you to subscribe to the Chambers YouTube channel and watch the program. You will not be disappointed!



Thank you to Maggie Gill, Group CEO of Palm Beach Health Networks and CEO of Delray Medical Center. Maggie and her team of dedicated medical professionals and front-line workers are still in the middle of the battle against Covid-19 and continue to keep us safe while keeping us healthy. She was pleased to announce that at their facilities, patients can now be accompanied by one visitor in the emergency room as well as when admitted. Both Maggie and Dr. Ricotta encourage everyone not to delay seeking care. Delray Medical Center has established safety protocols to keep you and your family safe when you receive medical treatment.



The drive-through testing center at Palm Beach County’s South County Civic Center has transitioned to a walk-up site. The site will be managed by the Health Care District of Palm Beach County and will utilize the district’s Scout mobile testing vehicle. The new hours will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 A.M to 4 P.M. Appointments are not required. The South County Civic Center is located at 16700 Jog Road, Delray Beach.



Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 20-246, allowing local governments an additional month to conduct meetings virtually. The Governor also allowed Executive Order 20-211 to expire. This Order pertains to mortgage foreclosure and eviction relief. The Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) has enacted a nationwide evictions order that allows renters to submit a declaration to their landlord regarding the inability to pay rent. The Governor allowed his previous order to expire to avoid any confusion with the CDC action. Click on the links to view a copy of the CDC evictions order and the evictions declaration.



The Legislature’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research (EDR) issued the General Revenue report for August showing collections exceeded estimates by $177.5 million. EDR updated general revenue estimates in August to account for the impact that COVID-19 is having on the economy. Without these updated numbers, Florida would have been $83.1 million below the previous estimates from January. The updated estimates were built into the long-range financial outlook that the legislature will use to guide budget decisions. If collections continue to improve, the budget picture for FY 2021-2022 will not be as dire as originally projected.



We continue to provide you with valuable educational webinars and virtual experiences. The majority of these presentations are recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe buttonto find out when new content is posted on our channel. Below is a list of our upcoming virtual experiences:



10/13 – 10:00 a.m. Virtual New Chamber Member Benefit from the Boca Tribune Topic: Learn about the free listing in the Tribune’s Business Directory and Geo-Fencing feature that will be FREE to Chamber members through December 31, 2020. Speaker: Douglas Heizer, CEO & Publisher, Boca Raton Tribune & Pedro Heizer, Managing Editor, Boca Raton Tribune Click here to register



10/14 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn Topic: Everyone Communicates, Few Connect. Speaker: Jordana Foster, Owner of Ready Set Go Beyond, LLC Click here to register



10/15 – 8:00 a.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Coffee Plus Topic:Perk Up Your Leads virtually over a Cup of Coffee! Meet new people and give your best 30-second elevator pitch – all before the workday begins! Click here to register



10/15 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Successful Women in Business Luncheon Topic:Managing Health as a Working Woman – Diet, Exercise and Mental Health. Speaker:Dr. Jessica Schwartz, Internal Medicine, West Boca Medical Center Click here to register



10/20 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual PULSE Panel Luncheon Topic:Pivoting During a Pandemic. Speaker:Danielle Rosse, Oceans 234, Ken Lebersfeld, Capital Lighting and Giana Pacinelli, Crocker Partners Click here to register



10/23 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Business Awards Celebration Topic:Business Awards Celebration of Excellence Click here to register



Yesterday, the city of Boca Raton shared exciting news for residents, taxpayers, and golfers. MSD Partners and Northview Hotel Group, owners of the Boca Raton Resort & Club, announced their plans to donate the 130-acre Boca Country Club to the City of Boca Raton. The property is located at 17751 Boca Club Boulevard, directly across the street from the Boca Raton Costco. As a result of this generous donation, the Boca Country Club, which includes an 18-hole championship golf course, clubhouse, tennis courts, and pool facilities, is proposed to become a City-owned and operated facility in October 2021.

This Saturday is World Mental Health Day. The Day provides an opportunity to focus on raising awareness of mental health issues and what we can do collectively to help those with mental health needs. Now more than every we need to be mindful and supportive of those who need help.

This weekend will mark the first opportunity for restaurants, bars, and other entertainment venues to operate restriction free under the Governor’s Phase 3 re-opening plan. If you do go out this weekend – thank you for supporting those businesses that have been suffering the most under the restrictions. And remember to be Responsible, Safe and Respectful.



Thank you for making Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and all of South Palm Beach County the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play!



