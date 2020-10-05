Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



On Wednesday, County Administrator Verdenia Baker issued Emergency Order 2020-028, to move Palm Beach County in line with the Executive Order issued by Governor Ron DeSantis on September 25th (Executive Order 20-244), which moved all Florida counties into Phase 3. A summary of this order includes:

Capacity limitations have been lifted – all businesses may operate at 100% capacity

Restrictions have been lifted on all recreational activities including golf, tennis, community pools, boating/marine

Restrictions on beaches, vacation rentals and banquet halls have been lifted

The requirements of facial coverings (Emergency Order 2020-012) are still in place. All individuals, businesses, and establishments must use facial coverings in all businesses and establishments; in public places where social distancing is not possible; in common areas within private communities accessible to more than one housing unit and when accessing governmental buildings. Businesses and establishments shall continue to ensure compliance with facial covering mandates, including establishing a process for verification of compliance upon customer entry into the business or establishment. The failure to ensure this compliance may result in fines, penalties, and/or any other enforcement measures authorized by law upon those businesses or establishments. All individuals, businesses, and establishments, shall adhere to all applicable physical distancing guidelines and enhanced cleaning protocols issued by the CDC.

Our right to vote is one of the many privileges we as Americans enjoy, as well as one of our greatest responsibilities. Your Vote is Your Voice! If you are not already registered to vote in Florida, eligible individuals can register to vote at any time. The deadline to register to participate in an upcoming election is Monday, October 5th. Prior to each election, you can request a sample ballot be mailed or emailed to you from the Supervisor of Elections office so you can review what will be on your ballot. To view your General Election sample ballot, click here. Our Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, Wendy Sartory Link, has created a quick video to educate the public on voting procedures and frequently asked questions. In addition to the candidates on the November ballot, it will also contain six (6) Constitutional Amendments. Click here for a break down on those amendments.

The Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (BLU-PAC) spent significant time interviewing and vetting candidates running for office. A priority of BLU-PAC is to elect pro-business leaders, who understand what it takes to operate a business and support policy that allows businesses to be successful. Below are the BLU-PAC Endorsements in key races in the upcoming general election:

Brian Norton – Florida State Senate (District 29)

Kelly Skidmore – Florida State House (District 81)

David Silvers – Florida State House (District 87)

Michael Caruso – Florida State House (District 89)

Joseph Casello – Florida State House (District 90)

Sayd Hussain – Florida State House (District 91 )

) Joseph Abruzzo – Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller

Ric Bradshaw – Palm Beach County Sheriff

Anne Gannon – Palm Beach County Tax Collector

Dave Kerner – Palm Beach County Commissioner (District 3)

Maria Sachs – Palm Beach County Commissioner (District 5)

Mack Bernard – Palm Beach County Commissioner (District 7)

The Chamber is pleased to join other business organizations in Palm Beach County and sponsor the 2020 Campaign School & Community Leadership Training program. This 3-part virtual school, which will begin on Tuesday, October 27th and run through Thursday, October 29th, is ideal for anyone interested in running for public office, working on a political campaign or serving on a public board or commission. This program is being offered at no cost! To register click here. If you know anyone that would be interested in this program, feel free to share this information and registration link with them.



We continue to provide you with valuable educational webinars and virtual experiences. The majority of these presentations are recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button to find out when new content is posted on our channel. Below is a list of our upcoming virtual experiences:

10/06 – 12:00 p.m. International Business Alliance Virtual Round Table Topic: A Primer on the 2020 ElectionSpeaker: Robert Watson, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor of American History, Director, Project Civitas, College of Arts & Science, Lynn University Click here to register

10/08 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Membership Breakfast – Sponsored by: Delray Medical Center Topic: A Week In the Life of a Vascular Surgeon During Covid-19Speaker: Dr. Joseph Ricotta, MD, MS, FACS, National Medical Director for Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy of Tenet Healthcare Click here to register

10/08 – 11:30 a.m. Virtual Government Affairs and Economic Committee Topic: Crafting the Legislative Business Agenda – Part II Click here to register

10/13 – 10:30 a.m. Virtual New Chamber Member Benefit from the Boca Tribune Topic: Learn about the free listing in the Tribune’s Business Directory and Geo-Fencing feature that will be FREE to Chamber members through December 31, 2020. Click here to register

The City of Boca Raton was recently awarded a $16,350,000 grant from the US Department of Transportation (DOT). The grant funds will be used for the construction of the Brightline Train Station and corresponding parking garage, located on the east side of Boca Raton’s Downtown Library. The station is scheduled to open in the first half of 2022. As the lead advocate for this project – the Chamber is excited to see this initiative moving forward so we can realize the positive impact it brings through job creation, increased visitation and spending, access to a broader workforce and overall economic growth. The Brightline station is a tremendous economic and quality of life asset for Boca Raton, and all of South Palm Beach County.



Another positive indication that business is moving forward is the recent announcement by the PGA TOUR Champions and The AZEK Company Inc, who announced an agreement for AZEK’s brand TimberTech, to serve as the title sponsor of the Tour’s longstanding event in Boca Raton. The newly named TimberTech Championship will return to The Old Course at Broken Sound the week of October 26 – November 1, 2020. Since its inception, this Championship has generated over $2 million for local charities through the Boca Raton Champions Golf Charities, with the Boca Raton Regional Hospital serving as the primary charitable beneficiary. A player favorite over its 13 years, Boca Raton consistently showcases one of the strongest player fields of the season.



If all goes according to schedule, we will be cheering on our FAU Football Owls tomorrow afternoon as they host Charlotte at FAU Stadium for their first home game. The Chamber wishes Coach Taggart and the team a successful season. Go Owls!



Let’s remember to be responsible as we continue to Live, Work, Learn and Play in our community.

