“Marry Me in Palm Beach Style” to Celebrate Clerk & Comptroller’s New Lilly Pulitzer-Designed Marriage Ceremony Room

Chamber Member Update

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (October 22, 2020) – The Clerk & Comptroller, Palm Beach County, is celebrating its new Lilly Pulitzer-designed marriage ceremony room with a special surprise on November 10 – Lilly Pulitzer’s birthday.

To celebrate the ceremony room and the Palm Beach icon whose one-of-a-kind designs inspired the room’s décor, the Clerk & Comptroller partnered with Discover The Palm Beaches to surprise one lucky couple with some fabulous, only-in-Palm Beach gifts.

The “Marry Me in Palm Beach Style” gift pack includes:

• A two-night stay at the Hilton West Palm Beach, donated by Hilton West Palm Beach.

• A sunset cruise along the Intracoastal Waterway aboard the Hakuna Matata catamaran, donated by Visit Palm Beach.

• A Palm Beach tote bag, donated by Lilly Pulitzer’s store on Palm Beach.

The “Marry Me in Palm Beach Style” gift pack will go to the tenth couple to make an appointment and get married in the “Lilly Room” on Tuesday, November 10. The lucky couple will be married by Clerk & Comptroller Sharon R. Bock, Esq. Appointments can be booked at www.mypalmbeachclerk.com/marriage.

The Lilly Pulitzer-designed marriage ceremony room at the Main Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach opened in August, and has hosted nearly 470 weddings since it opened. Lilly Pulitzer donated materials, and company team members donated their time to design and decorate the space.

“Our Lilly Pulitzer-designed room is quickly becoming a destination wedding spot in Palm Beach County,” Clerk Bock said. “I’m excited to celebrate Lilly Pulitzer’s birthday by surprising one special couple, thanks to the generosity of Discover The Palm Beaches and their outstanding partners. November 10 will be a day we will all remember!”

Couples getting married on November 10 are encouraged to get into the spirit of Ms. Pulitzer’s birthday by wearing their best “Palm Beach” colors.

To learn more about the Lilly Pulitzer wedding room or other marriage services provided by the Clerk & Comptroller, visit www.mypalmbeachclerk.com/marriage.