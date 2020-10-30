How to Write an Effective Structure for Your Research Term Paper

A research term paper is an academic writing piece that provides interpretation and analysis on the topic. A writer conducts thorough research on the topic to present detailed arguments. Strong knowledge of the topic is vital to write a quality paper. Below are tips for writing a research essay:

Understand Assignment

To complete a research paper means to accomplish the tasks as per the instructions. An example of a research essay will help you to understand the structure of the research paper. Before you begin the research paper, you need to understand the assignment task:

Go through the instructions and identify the points, which are not clear.

Identify assignment objectives, word count, deadline, submission method, and other details.

Make bullet lists that mention key points and cross-check the tasks, which you complete.

Consider the assignment deadline and word count limit. Plan, research, and edit depending on the submission date.

Pick Research Paper Topic

Use different ways to generate an idea for your research term paper. Discuss it with other class fellows and write the ideas on a piece of paper. Try freewriting and focus on writing for a continuous two to three minutes. It will help you to identify a unique angle about a broad topic. You can get an idea from a sample research essay available online about structuring the essay. The recommendations or discussion section include ideas specific to the topic. After you pick a broad topic, it is essential to narrow down the subject area. Look to develop an idea, which is specific and original.

Conduct Preliminary Research

How to structure a research essay is a common question, which students often ask. Write down important points relevant to the topic. Identify an issue on which you can focus on your paper. Include multiple sources, books, websites, and journals in your paper. It will help to validate your main points and arguments. Verify the ideas and points you cover in your content through multiple academic research databases.

Create a Thesis Statement

A thesis statement will present the central argument of your research essay. It describes the position and purpose of the paper. If you begin your paper with a research question, the thesis statement will answer it. It will show to the audience that your logic and evidence support the answer. Write concise, coherent, and contentious thesis statements. It will summarize your main argument in a couple of sentences. Make a claim and provide evidence to support it in every section of the paper.

Create an Outline of Research Paper

Create an outline to list the key points, evidence, and arguments. You can divide it into multiple sections with proper headings and subheadings. It will help you to explain the main points in the essay. Spend a sufficient amount of time to develop an outline.

Create the First Draft

The first draft you create will not be ideal. You can revise it multiple times later. Set your priority:

To develop forward momentum.

Pay attention to the order and organization of your paragraphs.

Express ideas clearly and concisely.

You can begin to write the section in which you are most comfortable. Use your outline to structure your first draft.

Write Introduction

Write a compelling and robust paragraph to grab the attention of the readers. Address the questions like how and why? The reader will get an idea after reading the introduction and the main topic. You will use the introduction to develop your arguments in different paragraphs. Focus on writing an introduction paragraph, which introduces the main topic to the reader. Spend some time to prepare your introduction section. It is one of the essential parts of your essay. Focus on the main points and do not write any irrelevant information.

Write Compelling Body Content

The body writing is an integral part of the essay. Most writers find it challenging to organize the facts in the paper. An outline is always useful to present ideas and arguments with logic. You can alter the outline to provide specific information and strong arguments. Use your topic sentence and thesis statement to present the ideas. The body paragraph structure includes analysis, specific evidence, topic sentence, and transition. Always check:

Thesis statement against topic sentence

Similar ideas are mentioned in different paragraphs.

Write a Conclusion

The conclusion helps the reader to understand the main points and arguments of your research paper. Restate your thesis statement and summarize the main points of the essay. Do not include any new ideas or information in the conclusion. Start the conclusion with specific phrases, which mention the main points of your essay.

Create a Second Draft

Focus on the following primary considerations in your second draft:

Check the paper follows the outline.

Include citations where you have discussed the main points and highlight some facts.

Rearrange and organize your ideas.

Remove unnecessary content and information, which does not flow well with your paper.

Revise Paper

After you complete your essay, it is essential to go through the content and check errors. Read the content aloud to identify any typography and grammar mistakes. Check to see if the essay follows the outline and main points. Besides, look at the paper to see whether the formatting is correct. You can also ask a friend to review your essay. It will help you to determine if you have missed any points. You can modify your content if required.

Follow the above tips to structure your essay correctly. It will help you to present your arguments logically in your essay. Besides, when you follow the essential steps and the whole process, the final article will most likely be of good quality.