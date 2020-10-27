FPL and Palm Beach County Partner to Deploy Broadband to Address the Digital Divide

By: Robert S Weinroth

PBC Mayor & Commissioners joined by Don Kislewski (FPL Sr Director of External Affairs) and Pamela Rauch (FPL VP External Appears) and County Administrator Verdenia C Baker

A big thank you to our corporate partner, FPL, for supporting the county’s broadband initiative (made more urgent by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education and commerce).

At today’s meeting, the Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a donation agreement with Florida Power and Light Company, providing 1,000 utility poles for usage within the School Board COVID Broadband Project.

Palm Beach County has an Interlocal Agreement with the School District for antenna placement on School Board communications towers to support virtual (distance) learning.

This “Digital Divide Donation” will be used to provide Internet access to “gaps” in Palm Beach County where Wi-Fi is not currently available.

FPL has graciously donated 1,000 wooden poles to facilitate the School Board’s objectives related to students’ off-campus learning (during the pandemic and beyond). Speaking on behalf of the County, Commissioner Weinroth noted, “It is gratifying to see the county, school board and business community to collaborate in a way that will benefit our residents during the pandemic and into the future as we enhance the broadband network throughout Palm Beach County.”

The “digital divide” is the disparity created between those who have access to computers and the Internet, and those who lack access.

This disparity has been made more glaring as the pandemic has forced many within our community to rely on broadband access to continue working, virtually, and students (at all educational levels) who lack the ability to continue their studies.

A lack of access during the COVID-19 outbreak has posed a significant threat to the health of our most vulnerable residents. Residents within our most disconnected neighborhoods must overcome severe handicaps to maintain connectivity to learn and live within our community.