Florida to be first state with mobile drivers’ licenses

Starting in 2021 Florida will be the first state to give its citizens the opportunity to have their driver’s license on a mobile device. These new licenses will have not only the validity of a traditional license, but might be more secure.

Floridians will be able to use them both state-side and internationally and they will be harder to counterfeit. Additionally, the licenses will only show information on the license deemed necessary for a given transaction, protecting the users’ privacy.

These new developments are thanks to Thales, a multinational company that provides electronic solutions to a variety of industries ranging from aeronautics to transportation.