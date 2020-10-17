Published On: Sat, Oct 17th, 2020

Florida to be first state with mobile drivers’ licenses

Starting in 2021 Florida will be the first state to give its citizens the opportunity to have their driver’s license on a mobile device. These new licenses will have not only the validity of a traditional license, but might be more secure.

Floridians will be able to use them both state-side and internationally and they will be harder to counterfeit. Additionally, the licenses will only show information on the license deemed necessary for a given transaction, protecting the users’ privacy.

These new developments are thanks to Thales, a multinational company that provides electronic solutions to a variety of industries ranging from aeronautics to transportation. 

