Florida Atlantic’s John Mitchell named a 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

Florida Atlantic University’s John Mitchell , a redshirt senior wide receiver, has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy, presented by Mazda.

Mitchell has mastered the skills of time management needed to excel in all facets of being a biological science major on a pre-med track, as well as being a contributing member of a two-time Conference USA championship football team. All of this while being a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, FAU’s SAAC and participating in leadership committees such as the FAU Athletics Inclusion and Equity Advisory Panel. He played and started in every 2019 contest, recording 38 receptions for 488 yards, and scoring five times, including a season-changing three times at Ball State.

The Tallahassee, Florida native’s 2020 mimics the year all Americans are currently experiencing as the country and world moves through the global pandemic. He is making the best out of an unfortunate situation. Mitchell was a senior leader welcoming a new coaching staff and the opportunity to lead the Owls in defense of their C-USA title. Spring ball was canceled, but he continued to prepare and lead the team by example. Summer came and he studied remotely and prepared for the 2020 season virtually. Team conditioning began, as did considerations for various awards and recognitions, yet his focus was standing for something, leading him to participate in “Black Lives Matter” rallies in his hometown and the state’s capital. Once again, he returned to campus and began preparing for the 2020 campaign and helping a group of transfer receivers assimilate into the FAU football culture. Just weeks into camp, Mitchell suffered a torn ACL, drawing his season to a close; however, he will use the extended clock afforded due to COVID.

As Mitchell begins the process of rehabilitation and continues with his educational focus and plans for 2021, he is being recognized as one of 199 semifinalists for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy, celebrating its 31st year. The Campbell Trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. The NFF will announce 12 to 14 finalists in November, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2020 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. Later this year, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 31st Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda, have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000 and receive his own 25-pound-bronze version of the iconic statue.

Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor, and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.