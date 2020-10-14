FAU Said Goodbye To 19 Athletic Department Positions for 2020-21

Florida Atlantic University’s athletic department had to say goodbye to nineteen staff positions and members due to some reconsidering after the impact COVID-19 has had on the division.

Figuring out what their next steps would be, the department had to come up with the best solution that will help propel the department into a successful season ahead– of course keeping the athletes at the top of their decisions.

“Our student-athletes are always at the forefront in every decision we make,” Athletic Director Brian White said to WPTV.

It wasn’t an easy decision, having to cut that many people and positions, but FAU’s new 2020-21 budget disallowed a solid foundation for them to maintain the staff they already had.

Because of the pandemic and all of the health precautionary requirements, the department had to make a cut somewhere in order to fund the different sports and the members of each team, including the coaching staff.

“Today, it impacted some valued members of our Owl family. These were very difficult, very painful decisions,” White said.

White mentioned that he and the rest of his colleagues tried to hold off on making such a tough decision, but ultimately it had to be made. What was very important to the athletic department was that the athletes remained on scholarship.

Though they took a loss in staffing positions, FAU finally had their first game and victory of the season against the Charlotte 49ers.