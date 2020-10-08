Early voting in Palm Beach County begins Oct. 19, ends Nov. 1

By: Dale King

Nearly four years ago, Donald J. Trump won his first term as the 45th President of the United States.

It’s time for the American public to decide whether to return Trump to the White House or send him off to the one-term-and-over status that has befallen only a few incumbent chief executives in American history.

While Nov. 3 is officially Election Day in the US, the electorate in Florida can begin casting ballots via early voting starting Monday, Oct. 19. Voters will cast ballots for president, Congress, local House and Senate, county commissioners, judges and other posts and six referendum questions.

Eighteen early voting locations have been designated by Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link, who said voters to get a mail-in ballot so they can make their political choice known from the safety of their home.

Link has posted a newly designed web site “to give you all the election information you need. Whether you are requesting a vote-by-mail ballot, wanting to work at the polls, or interested in voter registration and election statistics, this is the site for you.”



The email site is [email protected]. Anyone with questions can also call the supervisor’s office at 561-656-6200.

“We hope you find it helpful, interesting and easy to navigate,” said Link. “Please visit often as we are always updating our site to better provide our visitors with the most up-to-date information.”

“The right to vote is one of the most fundamental liberties we enjoy as Americans and it is also one of our greatest civic responsibilities. Make freedom count. Vote.”

Only one electoral deadline has already passed. Anyone in the county who has not registered to vote had to do so by Oct. 5. But most other deadlines are yet to come.

The election chief pointed out the following deadlines of importance to voters:

The deadline to request vote-by-mail ballots be mailed to you is Oct. 24, 2020.

All vote-by-mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Supervisor of Elections’ office.

Don’t wait until the last minute to mail your ballot. After Oct 24, voters should consider dropping their ballot off at any PBC early voting site where there are secure ballot drop boxes.

To verify your ballot has been received at the supervisor of election’s office, www.PBCElections.org to track your ballot.

If your household receives multiple vote-by-mail ballots, please ensure the ballots are placed in the correct business reply envelopes. Do not combine ballots in a single envelope, and make sure each envelope has the required signature.

The 18 early voting locations in Palm Beach County are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The following are located closest to Boca Raton and Delray Beach:

Florida Atlantic University

777 Glades Road, room 109

Housing and Residential Edu.

Boca Raton, FL 334431

South County Civic Center

16700 Jog Road

Delray Beach, FL 33446

Spanish River Branch Library

1501 NW Spanish River Blvd.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Delray Beach Community Center

50 NW 1st Ave.

Delray Beach, FL 33444

West Boca Branch Library

18685 State Road 7,

Boca Raton, FL 33498

A complete list of early polling places is available on www.pbcelections.org.

To cast a ballot, those planning to vote must bring one or two forms of valid, current identification that include a signature or a photo. Acceptable photo IDs include: