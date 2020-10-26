County to Conduct Aerial Spraying for Mosquitoes Tuesday Evening, October 27

County Commissioner Robert Weinroth advises residents the Palm Beach County Division of Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying beginning 30 minutes after sunset on Tuesday, October 27, weather permitting.

Aerial spraying is in response to Mosquito Control and Florida Department of Health surveillance and prevention efforts to combat mosquito-spread diseases. The Florida Department of Health-Palm Beach County continues its mosquito-borne illness alert for the county due to the sustained presence of West Nile virus.

The planned coverage area Tuesday evening includes approximately 280,000 acres covering all populated areas west of Military Trail. The aerial spray operation is based on a range of predicted weather conditions that must be satisfied prior to making the call to implement the operation.

Should weather force a cancellation, the county will continue to attempt to spray by helicopter each evening until a successful spray operation is completed. To find out if aerial spraying was successfully completed, please call the Aerial Spray Hotline at 561-642-8775 to hear the most up-to-date information about the operation.

If you are going be outdoors after dark, use an insect repellent containing DEET and wear long pants and a long-sleeve shirt. To further help control mosquitoes, residents are asked to drain or minimize standing water on their properties.