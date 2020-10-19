City of Boca Raton Receives Additional Coronavirus Relief Funds City Homeowners and Renters

The City of Boca Raton has received an additional $230,285 in Phase 2 Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) from Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC). Previously, the City received $317, 322 in Phase 1 funds from FHFC bringing the total CRF funds to $547,617. Under the Phase 2 guidelines, the maximum assistance for the Rental Assistance and Mortgage Foreclosure Prevention Assistance programs has increased from $5,800 per household to $10,000 per household.

The funds are available to City of Boca Raton homeowners and renters who have experienced a financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistance may be provided for households that have experienced a financial hardship such as unemployment as a result of business closure, being laid off, furloughed or having current employment hours reduced due to COVID-19.

To be eligible for assistance, applicants must:

Reside within Boca Raton city limits

Have a household income that does not exceed 120% of area median income (AMI) based on household size

All other program conditions and applicant requirements remain the same:

All CRF funds must be fully expended by December 30, 2020

Applications are only accepted via the online application on the City’s website through November 30, 2020, pending the availability of funding

through November 30, 2020, pending the availability of funding Applicants will be served on a first come, first qualified, first served basis

If residents have applied for other funding through Palm Beach county or a non-profit agency, they can apply for any months that the County and other agencies have not already paid on their behalf between March 1 and November 30.

For information regarding program requirements or guidelines, please visit the Rental Assistance and Foreclosure Prevention Programs or call 561-544-8667 (or 561-393-7043 for the hearing impaired) from 8am to 5pm, Monday through Friday.