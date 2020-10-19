City of Boca Raton Receives Additional Coronavirus Relief Funds City Homeowners and Renters
The City of Boca Raton has received an additional $230,285 in Phase 2 Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) from Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC). Previously, the City received $317, 322 in Phase 1 funds from FHFC bringing the total CRF funds to $547,617. Under the Phase 2 guidelines, the maximum assistance for the Rental Assistance and Mortgage Foreclosure Prevention Assistance programs has increased from $5,800 per household to $10,000 per household.
The funds are available to City of Boca Raton homeowners and renters who have experienced a financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistance may be provided for households that have experienced a financial hardship such as unemployment as a result of business closure, being laid off, furloughed or having current employment hours reduced due to COVID-19.
To be eligible for assistance, applicants must:
- Reside within Boca Raton city limits
- Have a household income that does not exceed 120% of area median income (AMI) based on household size
All other program conditions and applicant requirements remain the same:
- All CRF funds must be fully expended by December 30, 2020
- Applications are only accepted via the online application on the City’s website through November 30, 2020, pending the availability of funding
- Applicants will be served on a first come, first qualified, first served basis
If residents have applied for other funding through Palm Beach county or a non-profit agency, they can apply for any months that the County and other agencies have not already paid on their behalf between March 1 and November 30.
For information regarding program requirements or guidelines, please visit the Rental Assistance and Foreclosure Prevention Programs or call 561-544-8667 (or 561-393-7043 for the hearing impaired) from 8am to 5pm, Monday through Friday.