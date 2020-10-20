Published On: Tue, Oct 20th, 2020

Business News from the City of Boca Raton – Office of Economic Development

Boca Raton – National Media Coverage

  • Each year, the analytical firm Niche conducts a comprehensive assessment of cities throughout the nation to find the best places to live.  The rankings are based on the overall livability of an area. The grading considers several key factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities. This year, Boca Raton ranked 95th out of 1,546 cities in the state on Niche’s 2020 Best Places to Live in Florida.


Palm Beach County’s real estate market was the topic of discussion on CBS’s Money Watch.  One of the major statistics regarding the residential market in our area was for the month of September.  Palm Beach County had ninety new contracts signed for homes worth at least $1 million, compared to 28 a year earlier.

ALINA Residences included us in an incredible marketing opportunity.  Together, we had a multi-page spread in the Wall Street Journal.  With the use of technology and the ability to work from anywhere, and our taxes being so beneficial to the northeasterners, this was the perfect opportunity to showcase our beautiful city.

Boca Raton received a nice mention in Bloomberg as an ideal destination for hedge funds.  According to the article, Greenwich based, Verition Fund Management set up an office in Boca Raton for a couple of portfolio managers two years ago and expects more people to choose to migrate from Connecticut and New York.

Boca. Business. Briefs.


Gaming company, Simplicity Esports has applied to be listed on the Nasdaq.

Epoca International’s licensed brand Tasty from BuzzFeed, continues its exclusive partnership with Walmart as it grows and expands its cookware, bakeware and cutlery product line.

About the Author

- In April 2015, Jessica Del Vecchio joined the City of Boca Raton as its first economic development manager and was tasked with leading the newly established Economic Development Division. Since its inception, the Office of Economic Development has successfully facilitated over a dozen corporate relocation and expansion projects; including one of the largest deals in Palm Beach County, which committed to creating 838 new jobs in Boca Raton. Prior to accepting the role, Jess spent 15 years in the finance industry. Attaining FINRA Series 3, 7, 63, 65 and Florida’s Life, Health and Variable Annuity licenses, she spent 8 years at Smith Barney and 7 years at Haar Capital, both based in Boca Raton. Del Vecchio has lived in Boca since 1991 and attended Lynn University. Graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and an MBA in Finance, Jessica proudly spoke at her graduation ceremony. The Office of Economic Development is ready to assist in any and all corporate relocation and expansion needs and may be reached at [email protected]

Pin It
if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk/xfbml.customerchat.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.12&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));