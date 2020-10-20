Business News from the City of Boca Raton – Office of Economic Development

Boca Raton – National Media Coverage

Each year, the analytical firm Niche conducts a comprehensive assessment of cities throughout the nation to find the best places to live. The rankings are based on the overall livability of an area. The grading considers several key factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities. This year, Boca Raton ranked 95th out of 1,546 cities in the state on Niche’s 2020 Best Places to Live in Florida.



Palm Beach County’s real estate market was the topic of discussion on CBS’s Money Watch. One of the major statistics regarding the residential market in our area was for the month of September. Palm Beach County had ninety new contracts signed for homes worth at least $1 million, compared to 28 a year earlier.

ALINA Residences included us in an incredible marketing opportunity. Together, we had a multi-page spread in the Wall Street Journal. With the use of technology and the ability to work from anywhere, and our taxes being so beneficial to the northeasterners, this was the perfect opportunity to showcase our beautiful city.

Boca Raton received a nice mention in Bloomberg as an ideal destination for hedge funds. According to the article, Greenwich based, Verition Fund Management set up an office in Boca Raton for a couple of portfolio managers two years ago and expects more people to choose to migrate from Connecticut and New York.

Boca. Business. Briefs.



Gaming company, Simplicity Esports has applied to be listed on the Nasdaq.

Epoca International’s licensed brand Tasty from BuzzFeed, continues its exclusive partnership with Walmart as it grows and expands its cookware, bakeware and cutlery product line.