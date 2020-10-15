Bowlero, the nation’s largest Bowling operator, coming to Boca Raton at Former Strikes @ Boca Location

Bowlero, the nation’s largest Bowling operator, has agreed to a long-term lease for 62,000 square feet in Boca Raton, Florida. According to Register and Cashion, this is the largest retail deal completed in Palm Beach County so far this year. Bowlero is targeting a 2021 opening for the new facility.

Bowlero is converting the vacant Strikes bowling alley, (located at 21046 Commercial Trail), into a high-end, bowling and entertainment venue featuring blacklight bowling, interactive arcade games, and an imaginative and extensive menu and signature cocktails. Bowlero is the largest bowling entertainment operator in the world with approximately 300 centers.

“We’re excited to help bring Bowlero to Boca because of the high-end entertainment factor and the sport of bowling. Bowlero will bring hometown leagues together and will attract national bowling events, which will bring economic benefits to our lovely city,” said Roxanne Register and Jon Cashion of Katz & Associates. “It took a great deal of time and patience on both the landlord and tenant’s side, but we were persistent and got the deal done. There are also still approximately five acres available for development adjacent to the new Bowlero.”

