TOPIC: New York Times Best Selling Author, Elin Hilderbrand

Avid Readers and Future Writers Join the Discussion!

GUEST: Elin Hilderbrand



Boca’s Briefcase examines current events and legal issues affecting our South Florida community!

Follow the main news of the day at www.bocaratontribune.com/

and subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWca6ri48dLrNqW20BV-Usg