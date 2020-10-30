Boca Raton Bowl Announces Date, Time and Network for 2020

Chamber Member Update

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The 2020 Boca Raton Bowl is returning to its traditional spot, the Tuesday evening before Christmas. The seventh annual edition will be played at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 22, and will be televised on ESPN.

The game will be played at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton and will be carried nationally on ESPN Radio and locally on ESPN 106.3. It will be one of two bowl games on ESPN that evening, following the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl which is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.

“We are excited to be kicking off Boca Raton Bowl VII in just 53 days from now,” said Doug Mosley, Boca Raton Bowl executive director. “Current circumstances may change quite a few things that surround our game for this year, but the familiar Tuesday evening before Christmas returns. We look forward to a celebration of football in Palm Beach County!”

The Boca Raton Bowl has been held in the week immediately prior to Christmas each year. The first five years the games were on Tuesday evening and aired on ESPN. Last year’s game was played on the Saturday before Christmas and aired on ABC, where it where it reached a total live audience of 2,248,000 viewers, marking the third-largest audience of bowl games prior to Christmas Day.

“Boca Raton is excited to, again, showcase our city to a national prime-time audience on ESPN,” said Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer. “More than ever, new residents and companies are flocking to Boca each day for our beauty, vibrancy, and livability that make it the perfect blend of business and pleasure.”

“We are excited to kick off the Holiday Tourism Season in Palm Beach County with the Boca Raton Bowl Game at FAU, in partnership with the City of Boca Raton and ESPN. In this unusual year for travel, we are hopeful the primetime viewership on ESPN will provide the opportunity to showcase America’s first resort destination, the Palm Beaches, as a great lifestyle sports destination.” said Glenn Jergensen, Executive Director of the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council.

The Boca Raton Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN. For more information on the Boca Raton Bowl, see its web site at TheBocaRatonBowl.com or follow through social media on Facebook (Facebook.com/BocaBowl), Twitter (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl).

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 35 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes four early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events, a college softball event and two college award shows, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in more than 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.