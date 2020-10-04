Boca Raton Barber Charged with Shooting at Clients

John Digiovanni was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm by Boca Raton police last week.

Two of Digiovanni’s clients called police Monday night to 625 N.E. Mizner Blvd. They told police Digiovanni had shot at them with video evidence confirming their statements.

According to an article written by The Sun Sentinel, Digiovanni was accepting hair appointments but not showing up to them. When confronted about this behavior, Digiovanni would threaten and yell in response. Two of Digiovanni’s clients went to meet in person about this matter and this is when the attempted shooting occurred.

Nobody involved in this event was injured. Digiovanni was arrested and charged on Wednesday and currently remains in Palm Beach County jail.