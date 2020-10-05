BOCA LAGO COUNTRY CLUB RENAMED, REINVENTED, REBRANDED TO FILL VOID IN PRIVATE GOLF AND CLUB INDUSTRIES

Transitioning to a Non-equity Platform, Investing $11 Million,

Capping off an $11 million transformation to advance a vibrant, active next-generation private club experience for today’s social and economic lifecycles, the privately-owned Boca Lago Country Club has been renamed, reinvented, rebranded and strategically priced for the mid-market. Now known as Boca Lago Golf & Country Club, its individual, family and corporate members enjoy “the new way to club” with all the prestige and enjoyment of golf and country club living without the deep-pocket initiation fees, excessive monthly dues and capital assessments traditionally associated with resort and gated community equity clubs. To grow access to a private country club lifestyle, BLG&CC membership no longer requires a home purchase.

“Before Covid the golf and club industries were experiencing declines with some forced to close for redevelopment because equity club initiation fees were so prohibitive and there was little or no control over pricey member assessments for facility renovations,” said BLG&CC Managing Director of Membership & Golf Operations John Stampfl. “Our new ownership was driven to reverse that trend to better serve the needs, desires and economic realities of today’s individuals, couples, families and businesses who thought club membership may be something totally ‘out of their reach.’ Fully transitioning to a non-equity model last year and the Covid situation this year only validated the strength of that vision and mission.”

Stampfl added that “offering moderately priced social and golf memberships and dues structures while delivering an upscale, engaging experience, makes everyone smile, builds an intimate community, establishes value, increases club usage and engagement and attracts new members.”

He also reports that Club members say they feel safer in a private club setting, more so than open-to-the-public restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues. They prefer socializing with those they know supported by Club management who strictly adheres to CDC, state and county guidelines.

“Covid’s personal and business disruption has made us all keenly aware of what and who is most important to us, how we want to engage and socialize –albeit safely and confidently – as well as how we want to spend our days, nights and vacations,” he adds. “The new ‘year ‘round vacay’ vibe at BLG&CC has led to an upswing in golf memberships and a younger demographic who want to get out to enjoy expansive outdoor spaces and venues. While to some BLG&CC is their primary golf membership, many join who have memberships at other clubs so they can enjoy the varied experiences and challenges of playing secondary or tertiary private courses.”



Reasonable Non-equity Membership Levels at BLG&CC

Do Not Compromise Quality of Hospitality, Facilities, Services

Set amidst 225 acres of vibrant fresh-air greens, including 50 acres of shimmering lakes, 21 lush natural Florida preserve habitats, and playful wildlife in the heart of Boca Raton, BLG&CC features:

Active monthly calendar of members-only dining, activities, events, socials, golf tournaments and networking opportunities.

dining, activities, events, socials, golf tournaments and networking opportunities. Expansive 58,800-square-foot Clubhouse: following a recent $3 million contemporary redesign, $2 million more in amenity upgrades in progress Various indoor and outdoor entertainment venues : casual and fine dining; clubhouse and poolside bars, golfers’ watering hole overlooking driving range action, curbside takeout Extensive Outdoor Deck overlooking the greens with Sunbrellas, cool misters, seating and lounge areas, poolside-served refreshments and cocktails. Resort-style Swimming Pool , Jacuzzi State-of-the-Art Fitness Center , personal trainers, various exercise/meditation classes Men’s & Women’s Locker Rooms with saunas, attendants Men’s & Women’s Card Rooms Full-service Pro Shop, with club fitting, equipment, attire 7,700-square-foot Contemporary-styled Ballroom: with floor-to-ceiling windows and wrap-around terrace overlooking the greens and fountains; indoor space to accommodate up to 400 guests.

Golf continues on the Upswing at BLG&CC:

Social Distancing at its Best!

Unlimited play on three redesigned nine-hole courses ; allowing for 30% more early morning tee times than single golf course clubs. Recognized as “Best New Golf Course Design” (2018) by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) following $8 million investment. Redevelopment by award-winning golf course architect Jan Bel Jan incorporated the best of original course design with a revitalized approach to strategy and playability from each tee. Now offers multiple choices of how to play each hole, with lakes and tree-lined fairways still playing a pivotal role in the character of all three nines. Golf Academy-level practice facilities feature expansive “full swing” space on the driving range that can accommodate a field of 20 golfers at the same time, three practice putting areas, a dedicated short-game area, two practice holes that can be played in multiple ways. Onsite PGA Teaching Pros : Golf Lessons, Clinics, Junior Golfer Camp.



Home to one of the largest tennis facilities in Palm Beach County:

featuring 20 Har-Tru and quick-dry, hard surface courts. One Tennis Academy provides personalized attention from world-class coaches, boarding options, and great educational possibilities to help young and adult reach their maximum potential. Private and group instruction, clinics are available.





Boca Lago Golf & Country Club is located at 8665 Juego Way, Boca Raton, FL 33433. For more information, visit www.bocalago.com or contact Managing Director of Membership & Golf Operations John Stampfl, at (561) 869-8880 or [email protected].