Boca Country Club to become public by October 2021

There will be a new public golf course in October 2021 in Boca Raton according to an article by WPTV. MSD Partners and Northview Hotel Group will donate this 130-acre Boca Country Club to Boca Raton.

The club’s current location is 17751 Boca Club Blvd., and will transition away from being a solely a private club, members-only club. This club has an 18-hole golf course, tennis court, a clubhouse, and a pool.

“If there was nothing else going on, the Ocean Breeze Gulf Course would be built in five years and costs tens of millions of dollars. In my view, all of that is solved by the enormous generosity being shown by Boca Resort today,” city Councilman Andy Thomson said. “They’re donating a golf course, tennis facility and clubhouse to us, the city of Boca Raton, for zero dollars. We no longer have to fight about how much are we going to spend on this other golf course. We no longer have to worry about how long it’s going to take to build,” reports WPTV.

Boca Country Club will be opened to all Boca Raton residents and visitors on October 1, 2021.

“This incredible opportunity will enable us to deliver world-class recreation to more residents, including championship golf on a beautiful course,” Mayor Scott Singer noted in a statement released on Wednesday. “We are grateful for the extraordinary generosity of community-minded corporate partners like Northview Hotel Group and MSD Partners. This donation will allow us to expand our outstanding array of year-round leisure activities and will improve the future of recreation in Boca Raton.”